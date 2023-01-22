International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230122/iran-urges-eu-to-think-carefully-before-labeling-irgc-as-terrorist-report-1106594600.html
Iran Urges EU to 'Think Carefully' Before Labeling IRGC as Terrorist: Report
Iran Urges EU to 'Think Carefully' Before Labeling IRGC as Terrorist: Report
Speaker of the Iranian parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has urged the European Union to "think carefully" before putting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on its terrorist list and called for preventing the severance of diplomatic relations, media reported on Sunday.
2023-01-22T18:13+0000
2023-01-22T18:13+0000
world
iran
european union (eu)
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106594453_0:0:3313:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_31b4dbec1bece6edd696e2a994b45d40.jpg
Ghalibaf warned the EU that the Iranian parliament would take "retaliatory, swift and decisive action" against the bloc's plan to list the IRGC as a terrorist group, Iranian news agency reported. In particular, Tehran will designate the armed forces of the EU member states as terrorist organizations if the move takes place, the Iranian lawmaker was cited as saying by the news outlet. The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for additional sanctions against Iran over human rights violations committed during the mass protests in the country, including death sentences against demonstrators, and alleged weapons supplies to Russia. Lawmakers also urged the EU to put the IRGC on the terrorist list for being involved in these alleged activities. In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a phone call that the EU parliament's intention would have negative consequences.
https://sputniknews.com/20221024/irans-top-commander-tells-eu-what-it-can-do-with-his-sanctioned-assets-1102588338.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106594453_238:0:2969:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85beb344b9b69bb2c9e6535961e09372.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, european union, eu sanctions against iran, iran's islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
iran, european union, eu sanctions against iran, iran's islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

Iran Urges EU to 'Think Carefully' Before Labeling IRGC as Terrorist: Report

18:13 GMT 22.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / STRMembers of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) march during the annual military parade
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) march during the annual military parade - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / STR
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Speaker of the Iranian parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has urged the European Union to "think carefully" before putting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on its terrorist list and called for preventing the severance of diplomatic relations, media reported on Sunday.
Ghalibaf warned the EU that the Iranian parliament would take "retaliatory, swift and decisive action" against the bloc's plan to list the IRGC as a terrorist group, Iranian news agency reported. In particular, Tehran will designate the armed forces of the EU member states as terrorist organizations if the move takes place, the Iranian lawmaker was cited as saying by the news outlet.
Chief of the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri delivers a speech during a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2022
World
Iran’s Top Commander Tells EU What It Can Do With His Sanctioned Assets
24 October 2022, 14:54 GMT
The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for additional sanctions against Iran over human rights violations committed during the mass protests in the country, including death sentences against demonstrators, and alleged weapons supplies to Russia. Lawmakers also urged the EU to put the IRGC on the terrorist list for being involved in these alleged activities.
In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a phone call that the EU parliament's intention would have negative consequences.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала