International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230122/hundreds-detained-in-peru-as-cops-raid-university-in-post-coup-crackdown-1106563808.html
Hundreds Detained In Peru As Cops Raid University in Post-Coup Crackdown
Hundreds Detained In Peru As Cops Raid University in Post-Coup Crackdown
Mass arrests at Peru’s most storied university kicked off another round of international criticism towards the authorities who’ve been using violence to control the public.
2023-01-22T04:10+0000
2023-01-22T04:10+0000
americas
peru
protests
anti-government protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106563294_0:147:432:390_1920x0_80_0_0_fc7186974c35e2905bb501936ccbd042.png
Hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators were arrested Saturday after police in Peru used an armored vehicle to ram through the gates of the oldest university in the western hemisphere and arrested those gathered there en masse.At least 200 people remained jailed hours after the raid on the National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) – including a journalist, as well as a mother and a young girl whose detention has since sparked outrage among the school’s faculty, human rights organizations, and social media users.“Under no state of law can a girl be detained,” wrote Indira Huilca, a UNMSM sociologist and former member of Peruvian Congress.“Clearly the Peruvian police are violating the human rights of detainees,” she concluded.Her colleagues at the school from the Faculty of Arts and the Humanities issued their own statement expressing their total “rejection of the authorization of the violent police intervention” on the part of the regime.Colombian President Gustavo Petro reacted with shock to footage of the assault on Twitter, urging the Organization of American States to look into the matter.Peru’s National Association of Journalists demanded the “immediate release” of reporter Paty Condori, who they said Saturday was being held at the country’s Counter-Terrorist Directorate.Interior Minister Vicente Romero defended the actions of security forces and appeared to attempt to pin the blame on the director of the university, claiming that the assault was carried out at her direct request.Peruvian authorities – who seized power after arresting former President Pedro Castillo last month for his failed coup attempt – have so far struggled to respond to growing outrage over the raid. Dina Boluarte's government has employed increasing violent methods in an effort to crush an uprising that’s endured for nearly two months. At least 59 people have died in the unrest, and security forces throughout the country continue to be accused of intentionally killing demonstrators.
americas
peru
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106563294_0:106:432:430_1920x0_80_0_0_224ecca015a9f23f2006e7d49e3faccc.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
peru, protests
peru, protests

Hundreds Detained In Peru As Cops Raid University in Post-Coup Crackdown

04:10 GMT 22.01.2023
© Twitter/@jurrunagaProtestors in Peru
Protestors in Peru - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2023
© Twitter/@jurrunaga
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Wyatt Reed
All materials
Mass arrests at Peru’s most storied university kicked off another round of international criticism towards the authorities who’ve been using violence to control an angry public since seizing power from Peru’s ousted indigenous president last month.
Hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators were arrested Saturday after police in Peru used an armored vehicle to ram through the gates of the oldest university in the western hemisphere and arrested those gathered there en masse.
At least 200 people remained jailed hours after the raid on the National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) – including a journalist, as well as a mother and a young girl whose detention has since sparked outrage among the school’s faculty, human rights organizations, and social media users.
“Under no state of law can a girl be detained,” wrote Indira Huilca, a UNMSM sociologist and former member of Peruvian Congress.
“Clearly the Peruvian police are violating the human rights of detainees,” she concluded.
Her colleagues at the school from the Faculty of Arts and the Humanities issued their own statement expressing their total “rejection of the authorization of the violent police intervention” on the part of the regime.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro reacted with shock to footage of the assault on Twitter, urging the Organization of American States to look into the matter.
Peru’s National Association of Journalists demanded the “immediate release” of reporter Paty Condori, who they said Saturday was being held at the country’s Counter-Terrorist Directorate.
Interior Minister Vicente Romero defended the actions of security forces and appeared to attempt to pin the blame on the director of the university, claiming that the assault was carried out at her direct request.
“I did not know that the police were going to enter with tanks,” she quickly shot back.
Peruvian authorities – who seized power after arresting former President Pedro Castillo last month for his failed coup attempt – have so far struggled to respond to growing outrage over the raid.
Dina Boluarte's government has employed increasing violent methods in an effort to crush an uprising that’s endured for nearly two months. At least 59 people have died in the unrest, and security forces throughout the country continue to be accused of intentionally killing demonstrators.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала