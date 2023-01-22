https://sputniknews.com/20230122/drug-resistant-gonorrhea-found-in-the-us-for-the-first-time-1106563124.html

Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea Found in the US for the First Time

On Thursday health officials announced the discovery of a new strain of gonorrhea in Massachusetts which they find to be concerning. The strain is showing a “reduced response to multiple antibiotics”, according to the DPH.

On Thursday health officials announced the discovery of a new strain of gonorrhea in Massachusetts which they find to be concerning. The strain is showing a “reduced response to multiple antibiotics”, according to the Department of Public Health (DPH).“The discovery of this strain of gonorrhea is a serious public health concern which DPH, the CDC, and other health departments have been vigilant about detecting in the US,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke.The strain was discovered in two Massachusetts residents, one who had a reduced response to multiple antibiotics while the other showed genetic markers that would indicate a similar reduced response to the drug. According to the DPH, this is the first time that gonorrhea, which shows reduced resistance to antibiotics, has been identified in the United States.Both of these cases were finally cured with the treatment ceftriaxone. There has been no identified connection between the two persons in Massachusetts who were infected.According to the DPH, the bacterial sexually transmitted infection has previously been identified in Asia-Pacific countries and in the United Kingdom. With the strain showing up in the United States, the DPH wants to emphasize that strains of gonorrhea are becoming less responsive in the United States.The DPH adds that gonorrhea has been increasing in Massachusetts as well as nationally. In Massachusetts, cases of the STI have increased by 312% going from 1,976 cases in 2009 to 8,133 cases in 2021. Across the United States cases have increased by 131% between 2009 and 2021 with 696,764 cases reported in 2021 according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

