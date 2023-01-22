https://sputniknews.com/20230122/biden-instructs-fbi-to-support-california-authorities-after-mass-shooting-in-state-1106583477.html
Biden Instructs FBI to Support California Authorities After Mass Shooting in State
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Sunday instructed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to support and assist the California authorities in their investigation of the deadly mass shooting in the city of Monterey Park, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
"The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known," Jean-Pierre wrote on Twitter.
Earlier in the day, media reported that a man had opened fire at a local dance studio at approximately 10:22 p.m. on Saturday (06:00 GMT on Sunday). The incident reportedly took place near the downtown area where the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival is held each year.
At least 10 people were killed at the scene and another 10 were injured, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. The motive of the shooting is yet to be established, according to Meyer.