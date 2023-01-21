International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputniknews.com/20230121/whos-keeping-count-us-to-give-ukraine-billions-more-1106536697.html
Who's Keeping Count? US to Give Ukraine Billions More
Who's Keeping Count? US to Give Ukraine Billions More
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the new Biden... 21.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-21T11:15+0000
2023-01-21T11:15+0000
fault lines
biden classified files
pro-eu protests erupt in ukraine
ukraine
aid
cnn
peru
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/14/1106536551_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_34cf7bb05a81793a92b16a380fec002b.png
Who's keeping count? U.S. to give Ukraine billions more
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the new Biden administration’s aid package to Ukraine.
Mark Sleboda - Former UN Weapons Inspector and Military AnalystElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentCamila Escalante - Journalist &amp; CorrespondentSabrina Salvati - Activist &amp; PodcasterIn the first hour, the hosts spoke to Mark Sleboda about the Biden administration's $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss the ongoing protests across Europe and the reason behind them.Later in the second hour, journalist Camila Escalante joined Fault Lines to discuss the nationwide protests taking place in Peru demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the dissolution of Congress.In the third hour, Sabrina Salvati spoke with Fault Lines about CNN’s coverage of the Biden files and the hypocrisy of it all.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
peru
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/14/1106536551_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8480ed1bc6ea72013e13ff95791a5329.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden classified files, pro-eu protests erupt in ukraine, ukraine, aid, cnn, peru, аудио
biden classified files, pro-eu protests erupt in ukraine, ukraine, aid, cnn, peru, аудио

Who's Keeping Count? US to Give Ukraine Billions More

11:15 GMT 21.01.2023
Fault Lines
Who's keeping count? U.S. to give Ukraine billions more
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the new Biden administration’s aid package to Ukraine.
Mark Sleboda - Former UN Weapons Inspector and Military Analyst
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Camila Escalante - Journalist & Correspondent
Sabrina Salvati - Activist & Podcaster
In the first hour, the hosts spoke to Mark Sleboda about the Biden administration's $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss the ongoing protests across Europe and the reason behind them.
Later in the second hour, journalist Camila Escalante joined Fault Lines to discuss the nationwide protests taking place in Peru demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the dissolution of Congress.
In the third hour, Sabrina Salvati spoke with Fault Lines about CNN’s coverage of the Biden files and the hypocrisy of it all.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала