https://sputniknews.com/20230121/video-us-woman-attacks-flight-attendants-police-with-fire-extinguisher-at-georgia-airport-1106542501.html

Video: US Woman Attacks Flight Attendants, Police With Fire Extinguisher at Georgia Airport

Video: US Woman Attacks Flight Attendants, Police With Fire Extinguisher at Georgia Airport

An Ohio woman was recently taken into police custody after she attacked flight attendants and police officers with a fire extinguisher at Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

2023-01-21T02:17+0000

2023-01-21T02:17+0000

2023-01-21T02:11+0000

airport

airport

atlanta

atlanta police department

assault

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/15/1106542883_0:44:649:409_1920x0_80_0_0_cf40dab242159291a56730625c5deb6e.png

An Ohio woman was recently taken into police custody after she attacked flight attendants and police officers with a fire extinguisher at Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.The incident took place Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m. local time at the airport's Concourse D; however, by the time officers arrived at Gate D, they saw a woman discharging a fire extinguisher.It’s unclear what the 27-year-old’s motive were, but she can be heard in footage of the incident responding aggressively when airport staff questioned her about not paying for her chicken wings at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant inside the airport. She can be heard saying that someone else had paid for her meal.Since the incident, Holder has been charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, two countries of simple assault, and three counts of simple battery. She was taken to Clayton County Jail following the assault.Three flight attendants were assessed by first responders for respiratory discomfort and minor injuries after being assaulted by Holder, who had also been assessed for self-sustained injuries.

atlanta

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

ohio, georgia, hartsfield-jackson atlanta international airport,