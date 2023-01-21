https://sputniknews.com/20230121/video-us-woman-attacks-flight-attendants-police-with-fire-extinguisher-at-georgia-airport-1106542501.html
Video: US Woman Attacks Flight Attendants, Police With Fire Extinguisher at Georgia Airport
An Ohio woman was recently taken into police custody after she attacked flight attendants and police officers with a fire extinguisher at Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Holder, who is from Dayton, Ohio, had been attempting to open a secured door at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. Airport security called police for back up, but not before Holder began to discharge a fire extinguisher at airport employees.
The incident took place Tuesday
at around 9:30 p.m. local time at the airport's Concourse D; however, by the time officers arrived at Gate D, they saw a woman discharging a fire extinguisher.
The woman has been identified as 27-year-old Jennifer Kaye Holder from Dayton, Ohio. Holder was taken into police custody but police add she continued to “behave erratically and combatively, by spitting and kicking at officers.”
It’s unclear what the 27-year-old’s motive
were, but she can be heard in footage of the incident responding aggressively when airport staff questioned her about not paying for her chicken wings at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant inside the airport. She can be heard saying that someone else had paid for her meal.
Since the incident, Holder has been charged
with obstructing law enforcement officers, two countries of simple assault, and three counts of simple battery. She was taken to Clayton County Jail following the assault.
Three flight attendants were assessed by first responders for respiratory discomfort and minor injuries after being assaulted by Holder, who had also been assessed for self-sustained injuries.