International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230121/video-us-woman-attacks-flight-attendants-police-with-fire-extinguisher-at-georgia-airport-1106542501.html
Video: US Woman Attacks Flight Attendants, Police With Fire Extinguisher at Georgia Airport
Video: US Woman Attacks Flight Attendants, Police With Fire Extinguisher at Georgia Airport
An Ohio woman was recently taken into police custody after she attacked flight attendants and police officers with a fire extinguisher at Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
2023-01-21T02:17+0000
2023-01-21T02:11+0000
airport
airport
atlanta
atlanta police department
assault
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/15/1106542883_0:44:649:409_1920x0_80_0_0_cf40dab242159291a56730625c5deb6e.png
An Ohio woman was recently taken into police custody after she attacked flight attendants and police officers with a fire extinguisher at Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.The incident took place Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m. local time at the airport's Concourse D; however, by the time officers arrived at Gate D, they saw a woman discharging a fire extinguisher.It’s unclear what the 27-year-old’s motive were, but she can be heard in footage of the incident responding aggressively when airport staff questioned her about not paying for her chicken wings at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant inside the airport. She can be heard saying that someone else had paid for her meal.Since the incident, Holder has been charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, two countries of simple assault, and three counts of simple battery. She was taken to Clayton County Jail following the assault.Three flight attendants were assessed by first responders for respiratory discomfort and minor injuries after being assaulted by Holder, who had also been assessed for self-sustained injuries.
atlanta
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/15/1106542883_23:0:626:452_1920x0_80_0_0_0acf23013b9a1ec6f695db1b428930d0.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ohio, georgia, hartsfield-jackson atlanta international airport,
ohio, georgia, hartsfield-jackson atlanta international airport,

Video: US Woman Attacks Flight Attendants, Police With Fire Extinguisher at Georgia Airport

02:17 GMT 21.01.2023
© Screenshot/ATLScoopOhio woman arrested after attacking flight attendants and police officers with a fire extinguisher.
Ohio woman arrested after attacking flight attendants and police officers with a fire extinguisher. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2023
© Screenshot/ATLScoop
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
Holder, who is from Dayton, Ohio, had been attempting to open a secured door at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. Airport security called police for back up, but not before Holder began to discharge a fire extinguisher at airport employees.
An Ohio woman was recently taken into police custody after she attacked flight attendants and police officers with a fire extinguisher at Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The incident took place Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m. local time at the airport's Concourse D; however, by the time officers arrived at Gate D, they saw a woman discharging a fire extinguisher.

The woman has been identified as 27-year-old Jennifer Kaye Holder from Dayton, Ohio. Holder was taken into police custody but police add she continued to “behave erratically and combatively, by spitting and kicking at officers.”

It’s unclear what the 27-year-old’s motive were, but she can be heard in footage of the incident responding aggressively when airport staff questioned her about not paying for her chicken wings at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant inside the airport. She can be heard saying that someone else had paid for her meal.
Since the incident, Holder has been charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, two countries of simple assault, and three counts of simple battery. She was taken to Clayton County Jail following the assault.
Three flight attendants were assessed by first responders for respiratory discomfort and minor injuries after being assaulted by Holder, who had also been assessed for self-sustained injuries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала