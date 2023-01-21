International
https://sputniknews.com/20230121/us-treasury-russia-price-cap-coalition-agrees-to-two-levels-based-on-oil-product-type-1106543260.html
US Treasury: Russia Price Cap Coalition Agrees to Two Levels Based on Oil Product Type
US Treasury: Russia Price Cap Coalition Agrees to Two Levels Based on Oil Product Type
The coalition of countries imposing a price cap on Russian oil agreed to two separate price caps on oil products based on their type and price relative to crude oil, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.
2023-01-21T02:47+0000
2023-01-21T02:41+0000
price cap
2022 russian oil price cap
oil prices
oil supplies
us treasury department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107939/86/1079398662_0:26:2909:1662_1920x0_80_0_0_f7ac120554b65f4551d47486f3cfd816.jpg
On Friday, officials representing the coalition countries, including US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, met virtually to discuss the effort, the statement said. The multilateral coalition of countries imposing a price cap on Russian oil products agree that their efforts have been successful so far and plan to review the price level of the cap in March, the statement said. Planning a review for March allows the coalition to take into account developments in global markets after the refined product caps are implemented, the statement said.
https://sputniknews.com/20230120/us-reportedly-opposes-calls-by-some-eu-states-to-lower-russia-oil-price-cap--1106517821.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107939/86/1079398662_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c5a0d9fb56fd0e61ba97a7424c3397f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us treasury, russia, price cap, oil,
us treasury, russia, price cap, oil,

US Treasury: Russia Price Cap Coalition Agrees to Two Levels Based on Oil Product Type

02:47 GMT 21.01.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin / Go to the mediabankRussian Omsk Oil Refinery
Russian Omsk Oil Refinery - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The coalition of countries imposing a price cap on Russian oil agreed to two separate price caps on oil products based on their type and price relative to crude oil, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.
On Friday, officials representing the coalition countries, including US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, met virtually to discuss the effort, the statement said.
“The Deputies agreed to an approach for refined products that will institute two distinct caps, in addition to the crude cap: one cap for products that generally trade at a premium to crude, such as diesel or gasoil, and one for products that trade at a discount to crude, such as fuel oil,” the statement said.
The multilateral coalition of countries imposing a price cap on Russian oil products agree that their efforts have been successful so far and plan to review the price level of the cap in March, the statement said.
An oil pumpjack is seen in Almetyevsk District, Tatarstan, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2023
World
US Reportedly Opposes Calls by Some EU States to Lower Russia Oil Price Cap
Yesterday, 09:20 GMT
Planning a review for March allows the coalition to take into account developments in global markets after the refined product caps are implemented, the statement said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала