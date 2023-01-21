https://sputniknews.com/20230121/us-british-snipers-sent-to-potemkin-island-near-kherson---source-1106543546.html

US, British Snipers Sent to Potemkin Island Near Kherson - Source

Ukrainian servicemen have told Russian security forces that American and British snipers have been sent to Potemkin Island to kill civilians in order to pass them off as victims of the Russian forces, a source told Sputnik.

"According to information received from sources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an American-British group of mercenaries, mostly snipers, drove to Bolshoy Potemkin Island in the Kherson region in order to terrorize the Russian-speaking population," the source said. In early January, a video started circulating on Ukrainian websites showing how Ukrainian militants allegedly raised the Ukrainian flag on Potemkin Island, controlled by Russian troops. Subsequently, the footage was reported to have been filmed in a "gray zone." A Sputnik correspondent visited the island on December 5 and confirmed that it was under the control of Russian troops. One of the Russian soldiers on the island told Sputnik in an interview that the Ukrainian video showing the alleged raising of the Ukrainian flag was a fake.Earlier Friday, French media reported that the US officials were also urging the Ukrainian regime to prepare for a counteroffensive against Russian forces as opposed to clinging to the town of Bakhmut.The latest comes as reports detailed on Wednesday that the Biden administration was considering providing Ukraine with weapons necessary to target the Crimean Peninsula, an instrumental area tapped by Russian forces amid the special military operation.

