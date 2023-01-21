RT France Head Announces Broadcaster's Closure After Paris Blocks Its Accounts
17:09 GMT 21.01.2023 (Updated: 17:31 GMT 21.01.2023)
On the air in France, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland and Mediterranean countries since 2017, RT France quickly became one of the largest alternative Francophone news broadcasters in Europe and North America. RT France was banned from broadcasting throughout the EU and Canada in early 2022 for providing the Russian perspective on the Ukrainian crisis.
RT France has announced its closure after the blocking of its bank accounts in France.
"After five years of harassment, the authorities in power have achieved their goal, the closure of RT France," the broadcaster said press statement Saturday.
"Under the cover of the 9th package of sanctions against Russia, which does not target our channel, but its shareholder and parent company, the Directorate General of the Treasury has decided to freeze the bank accounts of RT France, making it impossible to continue our activity," the statement explained.
The broadcaster cited a series of recent articles and columns in French media which it said was designed to smear RT France.
"Clearly working with the authorities, some of our colleagues have confused their role as journalists with that of policemen or judges, calling...for censorship of our media, and not hesitating to resort to false information, claiming, for example, that the activity of RT France was prohibited or illegal," the statement said.
The broadcaster said it has been the target of hostile forces ever since its launch, and that it provided a "breath of fresh air" in an "ever-less representative and increasingly narrow media world, where critical thinking is no longer allowed." The channel expressed pride in the "seriousness and rigor" of its journalistic approach, and stressed its keenness to "present all opinions, give everyone a voice, and 'dare to question' -as its official slogan states.