https://sputniknews.com/20230121/rt-france-head-announces-broadcasters-closure-after-paris-blocks-its-accounts-1106559571.html

RT France Head Announces Broadcaster's Closure After Paris Blocks Its Accounts

RT France Head Announces Broadcaster's Closure After Paris Blocks Its Accounts

On the air in France, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland and Mediterranean countries since 2017, RT France quickly became one of the largest alternative Francophone... 21.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-21T17:09+0000

2023-01-21T17:09+0000

2023-01-21T17:31+0000

world

france

russia

rt

rt france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1106559571.jpg?1674322300

RT France has announced its closure after the blocking of its bank accounts in France."After five years of harassment, the authorities in power have achieved their goal, the closure of RT France," the broadcaster said press statement Saturday.The broadcaster cited a series of recent articles and columns in French media which it said was designed to smear RT France.The broadcaster said it has been the target of hostile forces ever since its launch, and that it provided a "breath of fresh air" in an "ever-less representative and increasingly narrow media world, where critical thinking is no longer allowed." The channel expressed pride in the "seriousness and rigor" of its journalistic approach, and stressed its keenness to "present all opinions, give everyone a voice, and 'dare to question' -as its official slogan states.

france

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france, russia, rt, rt france