Rishi Sunak Slapped With Police Fine for Not Wearing Seatbelt in Moving Car

Rishi Sunak has been slapped with a Fixed Penalty Notice after not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car while filming a video.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has racked up his second police fine in nine months, after Lancashire Police issued him a Fixed Penalty Notice for not wearing a seatbelt in a moving vehicle.Rishi Sunak was filming a social media video on January 19 in the back of the vehicle during a visit to Lancashire to promote his government’s levelling up agenda. In the footage, the PM appeared to have removed his seatbelt. In response to the police fine, No 10 issued a statement, saying:Sunak was previously fined by the Metropolitan Police after, along with then-PM Boris Johnson, he was found to have broken COVID-19 lockdown rules. Sunak and Johnson were fined over a birthday gathering held in Downing Street for the former prime minister when strict restrictions were in place.Weighing in on the latest misstep by Sunak, the Uk Labour party dubbed him a "laughing stock."Angela Rayner, the party's deputy leader, added: "Rishi Sunak is a total liability."

