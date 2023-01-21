https://sputniknews.com/20230121/president-zelensky-states-he-doesnt-know-if-putin-is-alive-1106541564.html

President Zelensky States 'He Doesn't Know if Putin is Alive'

President Zelensky States 'He Doesn't Know if Putin is Alive'

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including The University of Texas at Austin banning TikTok from its University... 21.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-21T11:15+0000

2023-01-21T11:15+0000

2023-01-21T11:15+0000

the backstory

japan

dnc

ukraine

los angeles

twitter

wef

richard nixon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/14/1106541418_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_04a94f6cc09b44b441c8daa52696d361.png

President Zelensky States "He Doesn't Know if Putin is Alive" On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including The University of Texas at Austin banning Tik Tok from its University networks, and Google set to fire 12,000 employees.

Alex Krainer - Author of The Grand Deception & Hedge Fund Manager | Ukraine is Desperate, Alex is Tired of Seeing Bill Browder, and The Japanese EconomyKaren Hunt - Writer, Artist, and Kickboxer | Klaus Schwab Dislikes Independent Media, "Breaking Free", and Societal Echo ChambersIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Alex Krainer about the desperation from President Zelensky, Bill Browder's incredible lies, and the global economy. Alex commented on the erratic behavior from Ukrainian officials and the Ukrainian government officials killed in a helicopter crash. Alex spoke about Bill Browder and the people who believe his fabricated background.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Karen Hunt about her recent Twitter suspension, cancel culture, and the conformists on the left. Karen talked about her recent suspension from Twitter and her writings on the WEF elites meeting in Davos. Karen spoke about her life living in villages across the world and how society has changed since the early 2000s.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

japan

ukraine

los angeles

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

japan, dnc, ukraine, los angeles, twitter, wef, richard nixon, аудио