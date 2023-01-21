President Zelensky States 'He Doesn't Know if Putin is Alive'
Subscribe
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including The University of Texas at Austin banning TikTok from its University networks, and Google set to fire 12,000 employees.
Alex Krainer - Author of The Grand Deception & Hedge Fund Manager | Ukraine is Desperate, Alex is Tired of Seeing Bill Browder, and The Japanese Economy
Karen Hunt - Writer, Artist, and Kickboxer | Klaus Schwab Dislikes Independent Media, "Breaking Free", and Societal Echo Chambers
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Alex Krainer about the desperation from President Zelensky, Bill Browder's incredible lies, and the global economy. Alex commented on the erratic behavior from Ukrainian officials and the Ukrainian government officials killed in a helicopter crash. Alex spoke about Bill Browder and the people who believe his fabricated background.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Karen Hunt about her recent Twitter suspension, cancel culture, and the conformists on the left. Karen talked about her recent suspension from Twitter and her writings on the WEF elites meeting in Davos. Karen spoke about her life living in villages across the world and how society has changed since the early 2000s.
Karen Hunt - Writer, Artist, and Kickboxer | Klaus Schwab Dislikes Independent Media, "Breaking Free", and Societal Echo Chambers
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Alex Krainer about the desperation from President Zelensky, Bill Browder's incredible lies, and the global economy. Alex commented on the erratic behavior from Ukrainian officials and the Ukrainian government officials killed in a helicopter crash. Alex spoke about Bill Browder and the people who believe his fabricated background.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Karen Hunt about her recent Twitter suspension, cancel culture, and the conformists on the left. Karen talked about her recent suspension from Twitter and her writings on the WEF elites meeting in Davos. Karen spoke about her life living in villages across the world and how society has changed since the early 2000s.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.