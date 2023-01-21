International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
President Zelensky States 'He Doesn't Know if Putin is Alive'
President Zelensky States 'He Doesn't Know if Putin is Alive'
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including The University of Texas at Austin banning TikTok from its University... 21.01.2023
the backstory
President Zelensky States "He Doesn't Know if Putin is Alive"
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including The University of Texas at Austin banning Tik Tok from its University networks, and Google set to fire 12,000 employees.
Alex Krainer - Author of The Grand Deception &amp; Hedge Fund Manager | Ukraine is Desperate, Alex is Tired of Seeing Bill Browder, and The Japanese EconomyKaren Hunt - Writer, Artist, and Kickboxer | Klaus Schwab Dislikes Independent Media, "Breaking Free", and Societal Echo ChambersIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Alex Krainer about the desperation from President Zelensky, Bill Browder's incredible lies, and the global economy. Alex commented on the erratic behavior from Ukrainian officials and the Ukrainian government officials killed in a helicopter crash. Alex spoke about Bill Browder and the people who believe his fabricated background.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Karen Hunt about her recent Twitter suspension, cancel culture, and the conformists on the left. Karen talked about her recent suspension from Twitter and her writings on the WEF elites meeting in Davos. Karen spoke about her life living in villages across the world and how society has changed since the early 2000s.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
President Zelensky States 'He Doesn't Know if Putin is Alive'

11:15 GMT 21.01.2023
The Backstory
President Zelensky States "He Doesn't Know if Putin is Alive"
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including The University of Texas at Austin banning TikTok from its University networks, and Google set to fire 12,000 employees.
Alex Krainer - Author of The Grand Deception & Hedge Fund Manager | Ukraine is Desperate, Alex is Tired of Seeing Bill Browder, and The Japanese Economy

Karen Hunt - Writer, Artist, and Kickboxer | Klaus Schwab Dislikes Independent Media, "Breaking Free", and Societal Echo Chambers

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Alex Krainer about the desperation from President Zelensky, Bill Browder's incredible lies, and the global economy. Alex commented on the erratic behavior from Ukrainian officials and the Ukrainian government officials killed in a helicopter crash. Alex spoke about Bill Browder and the people who believe his fabricated background.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Karen Hunt about her recent Twitter suspension, cancel culture, and the conformists on the left. Karen talked about her recent suspension from Twitter and her writings on the WEF elites meeting in Davos. Karen spoke about her life living in villages across the world and how society has changed since the early 2000s.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
