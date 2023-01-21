https://sputniknews.com/20230121/predatory-gay-couple-in-us-accused-of-raping-adopted-sons-pimping-them-to-pedophile-ring-1106550215.html

A gay married couple from Atlanta, Georgia have been charged with not only molesting their adopted sons, but also pimping them out to other local men, according to a US report.Zachary Zulock, 35, a banker, and his husband William Dale Zulock Jr., 33, a government worker, are currently in jail after being detained in July 2022. At the time, investigators with the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division received a tip that a person was downloading child sexual abuse material. Afterwards, they were informed about another individual who "was producing homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one child who lived in the home with the perpetrator," according to a statement from the sheriff's office at the time. Detectives executed a search warrant on July 27. Collected evidence confirmed that the Zulocks, parents of a sibling pair adopted from a Christian special-needs adoption agency, had committed sexually abusive acts with the boys (in third and fourth grades at the time), and recorded videos. The couple have pleaded not guilty.However, a months-long investigation by a US conservative website, which reviewed court documents and gathered its own testimonies from "a relative," further revealed that the two gay activists had pimped out their sons, now aged 11 and 9, to two other male individuals in a pedophile ring.The new revelations are linked with the subsequent arrest back in August 2022 of Hunter Clay Lawless, 27, and Luis Armando Vizcarro-Sanchez, 25. They were charged with soliciting an act of prostitution with the adopted sons of the Zulocks. However, this is the first time their names have been made public.The new investigation shows that the Zulocks - part of an anti-gay hate campaign - used social media to pimp the boys out. Thus, Lawless is cited as telling police that Zachary Zulock had contacted him via Snapchat. He purportedly told him he planned to "f**k his son" that night, and hinted he should "stand by" for videos. Arrest documents allegedly confirmed that photos and videos of Zachary Zulock raping his adopted son were found on Lawless' phone and computer.There is no clarity whether Lawless or Armando Vizcarro-Sanchez had any physical interactions with the boys.The report cited a copy of the 17-count indictment against the Zulocks, where sexual abuse against the children first dated to late 2019. In another twist in the case, it transpired that Zachary Zulock was reported to police in 2011 for allegedly luring a 14-year-old boy to his home and raping him. However, the case was reportedly not duly investigated. Questions have since been raised as to how the couple were able to originally fast-track the adoption of the two youngsters.The married couple's property has since been taken into custody and their assets seized, according to the Zulocks' criminal defense attorney John E. Haldi.Zachary and William Zulock are currently being held in separate facilities while they await their next court appearance.

