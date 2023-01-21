International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230121/polygraph-test-mowing-down-us-border-patrol-agent-applicants-1106560928.html
Polygraph Test Mowing Down US Border Patrol Agent Applicants Amid Crisis
Polygraph Test Mowing Down US Border Patrol Agent Applicants Amid Crisis
The Biden administration has faced a migration crisis throughout its first two years in office. Former President Donald Trump has accused Biden of causing the crisis by revoking a series of hardline anti-immigration measures.
2023-01-21T19:24+0000
2023-01-21T19:33+0000
americas
border
us border patrol
us-mexico border
us customs and border protection (cbp)
polygraph
test
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1c/1105842111_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_49de36264e8916cba10aba2f27999cea.jpg
The US Border Patrol is facing the prospect of staff shortages in the thousands in the coming years amid inexplicably stringent testing of qualified applicants by companies contracted to conduct polygraph tests, a senior official from the National Border Patrol Council – the agency’s official union, has complained.“We’re losing a lot of people, including those who have prior military service, who have active security clearances, and they fail a CBP polygraph,” NBPC vice president Jon Anfinsen told US media Saturday. “It doesn’t make any sense,” he added.Customs and Border Patrol has required polygraph screening since 2012, with the measure designed to weed out undesirable candidates. Proponents of the polygraph have praised the practice, citing the danger to national security and public safety of hiring agents who have not been properly vetted.However, opponents of polygraphs say they can be unreliable, are inadmissible in court, and cite laws banning their use by private companies for these and other reasons.Customs and Border Patrol has been calling for the relaxation of admission rules since 2017 amid a surge of expected hiring. Media reported at the time that up to two-thirds of candidates applying to serve as border agents, including people who previously worked in government security jobs with top clearances, and former agents who left the Border Service but reapplied years later, were failing their polygraph tests, leaving literally thousands of jobs unfilled.“We’ve got plenty of applicants. They just can’t get through the whole process,” Anfinsen said.The CBP has assured that “the percentage of candidates who pass to the next phase of the pre-employment vetting has increased over the years due to our refining our polygraph exam to focus on our agency’s needs.” However, Anfinsen said that at the moment about 50 percent of candidates are still failing.“We’re losing a lot of really great people because of this polygraph portion,” the union official complained, noting that rejected candidates go on to other jobs “where they’re not treated like a criminal during that portion of the hiring process.”Former agent Tracy Anderson Torres, a veteran former agent with 11 years of service under her belt who left in 2015 but failed the polygraph while reapplying in 2018, told media that her examiners openly accused her of engaging in criminal activity, and telling her she’d failed the polygraph "bad; like, serial killer bad,” with her application scrapped, and no opportunity to appeal.Anfinsen complained that he’s “never ever heard of an instance where a polygraph examiner was sanctioned for their behavior or anything like that,” with the end result being that “people just don’t get hired.”The CBP spent over $7 million on polygraph services in 2021 and 2022, with the Capital Center for Credibility Assessment Corporation, a Virginia-based company run by former government employees, receiving most of this money.Notwithstanding the ongoing crisis at the US's southern border, Border Patrol agent numbers have actually been dropping in recent years, from 19,740 in 2020 to 19,536 in 2021. That’s down from over 21,000 in the early 2010s. Anfinsen warned that about 13,000 employees of Customs and Border Patrol will be retiring in 2028, meaning massive shortages in staff if the polygraph rules aren’t fixed and fixed soon.The US is facing the worst border crisis on its border with Mexico in living memory. Border encounters topped 2 million in 2022, an all-time high.Former President Donald Trump, his allies, and other detractors of President Biden’s handling of the crisis have attacked the current administration for its decision to slash nearly a dozen immigration-related measures by its predecessor. The leaders of Mexico and Guatemala have also rapped Biden, accusing him of encouraging migrants and human smugglers with his rhetoric.In his first weeks in office, Biden promised to end “harsh and extreme immigration enforcement,” and scrapped the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy – which required those seeking asylum in the US to stay in Mexico until their immigration court dates. Biden also announced a stop to construction of Trump’s steel and concrete border wall in favor of a ‘smart’ border featuring biometrics, autonomous surveillance towers, iris scanning, DNA analysis and other high-tech equipment, and dangled the prospect of eventual citizenship for illegals already living in the United States. The border crisis has caused a surge in criminal activity in border communities, overwhelmed government and private agencies providing assistance to newcomers, and has been accompanied by a spike in criminal human and drug smuggling.This week, House Republicans announced plans to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his alleged mismanagement of the border crisis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230109/why-is-bidens-immigration-policy-failing-1106172744.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221227/us-supreme-court-blocks-biden-from-rescinding-trump-era-title-42-border-expulsion-policy-1105832181.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/us-house-republicans-preparing-to-impeach-homeland-security-secretary-mayorkas-1106443041.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1c/1105842111_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_617a0749cf2c0c10a8e53a1db280e350.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
border, border crisis, us border, border patrol, us customs and border patrol
border, border crisis, us border, border patrol, us customs and border patrol

Polygraph Test Mowing Down US Border Patrol Agent Applicants Amid Crisis

19:24 GMT 21.01.2023 (Updated: 19:33 GMT 21.01.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ALLISON DINNERMigrants illegally cross into the United States from Mexico via a hole cut in the border fence in El Paso, Texas, US on December 21, 2022.
Migrants illegally cross into the United States from Mexico via a hole cut in the border fence in El Paso, Texas, US on December 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALLISON DINNER
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Biden administration has faced a migration crisis throughout its first two years in office. Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans have accused President Biden of causing the crisis by revoking a series of hardline anti-immigration measures, including a physical border wall with Mexico.
The US Border Patrol is facing the prospect of staff shortages in the thousands in the coming years amid inexplicably stringent testing of qualified applicants by companies contracted to conduct polygraph tests, a senior official from the National Border Patrol Council – the agency’s official union, has complained.
“We’re losing a lot of people, including those who have prior military service, who have active security clearances, and they fail a CBP polygraph,” NBPC vice president Jon Anfinsen told US media Saturday. “It doesn’t make any sense,” he added.
Customs and Border Patrol has required polygraph screening since 2012, with the measure designed to weed out undesirable candidates. Proponents of the polygraph have praised the practice, citing the danger to national security and public safety of hiring agents who have not been properly vetted.
However, opponents of polygraphs say they can be unreliable, are inadmissible in court, and cite laws banning their use by private companies for these and other reasons.
Customs and Border Patrol has been calling for the relaxation of admission rules since 2017 amid a surge of expected hiring. Media reported at the time that up to two-thirds of candidates applying to serve as border agents, including people who previously worked in government security jobs with top clearances, and former agents who left the Border Service but reapplied years later, were failing their polygraph tests, leaving literally thousands of jobs unfilled.
“We’ve got plenty of applicants. They just can’t get through the whole process,” Anfinsen said.
The CBP has assured that “the percentage of candidates who pass to the next phase of the pre-employment vetting has increased over the years due to our refining our polygraph exam to focus on our agency’s needs.” However, Anfinsen said that at the moment about 50 percent of candidates are still failing.
“We’re losing a lot of really great people because of this polygraph portion,” the union official complained, noting that rejected candidates go on to other jobs “where they’re not treated like a criminal during that portion of the hiring process.”
Migrants leave Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, early Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, as they continue their trek north toward Mexico's northern states and the U.S. border. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2023
Sputnik Explains
Why is Biden's Immigration Policy Failing?
9 January, 19:01 GMT
Former agent Tracy Anderson Torres, a veteran former agent with 11 years of service under her belt who left in 2015 but failed the polygraph while reapplying in 2018, told media that her examiners openly accused her of engaging in criminal activity, and telling her she’d failed the polygraph "bad; like, serial killer bad,” with her application scrapped, and no opportunity to appeal.
Anfinsen complained that he’s “never ever heard of an instance where a polygraph examiner was sanctioned for their behavior or anything like that,” with the end result being that “people just don’t get hired.”
The CBP spent over $7 million on polygraph services in 2021 and 2022, with the Capital Center for Credibility Assessment Corporation, a Virginia-based company run by former government employees, receiving most of this money.
Notwithstanding the ongoing crisis at the US's southern border, Border Patrol agent numbers have actually been dropping in recent years, from 19,740 in 2020 to 19,536 in 2021. That’s down from over 21,000 in the early 2010s. Anfinsen warned that about 13,000 employees of Customs and Border Patrol will be retiring in 2028, meaning massive shortages in staff if the polygraph rules aren’t fixed and fixed soon.
The US is facing the worst border crisis on its border with Mexico in living memory. Border encounters topped 2 million in 2022, an all-time high.
Migrants wait along a border wall Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2022
Americas
US Supreme Court Blocks Biden From Rescinding Trump-Era Title 42 Border Expulsion Policy
27 December 2022, 21:35 GMT
Former President Donald Trump, his allies, and other detractors of President Biden’s handling of the crisis have attacked the current administration for its decision to slash nearly a dozen immigration-related measures by its predecessor. The leaders of Mexico and Guatemala have also rapped Biden, accusing him of encouraging migrants and human smugglers with his rhetoric.
In his first weeks in office, Biden promised to end “harsh and extreme immigration enforcement,” and scrapped the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy – which required those seeking asylum in the US to stay in Mexico until their immigration court dates. Biden also announced a stop to construction of Trump’s steel and concrete border wall in favor of a ‘smart’ border featuring biometrics, autonomous surveillance towers, iris scanning, DNA analysis and other high-tech equipment, and dangled the prospect of eventual citizenship for illegals already living in the United States. The border crisis has caused a surge in criminal activity in border communities, overwhelmed government and private agencies providing assistance to newcomers, and has been accompanied by a spike in criminal human and drug smuggling.
This week, House Republicans announced plans to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his alleged mismanagement of the border crisis.
The Department of Homeland Security's second-highest official, Alejandro Mayorkas, improperly intervened to grease the rails of the visa approval process on behalf of certain foreign investors when he was head of the visa division, according to a two year investigation by the department's Inspector General. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
Americas
US House Republicans Preparing to Impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
18 January, 03:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала