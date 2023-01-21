https://sputniknews.com/20230121/perus-authorities-indefinitely-suspend-access-to-machu-picchu-due-to-ongoing-protests-1106561164.html

Peru's Authorities Indefinitely Suspend Access to Machu Picchu Due to Ongoing Protests

Peru's Authorities Indefinitely Suspend Access to Machu Picchu Due to Ongoing Protests

The Peruvian General-Directorate for Cultural Affairs in Cusco on Saturday announced an indefinite suspension of access to the world famous Inca citadel Machu Picchu in Peru due to protests in the region and across the country.

On Friday, the train traffic in the direction of Machu Picchu was temporarily suspended as protesters demolished the railways leading to the site. "Given the current social situation in our region and the country, it was ordered to close the Inca and Ilactu road network in Machu Picchu from January 21, 2023 until further notice to ensure the safety of tourists and residents," the statement read. Rails and railway sleepers were demolished in the area covering several dozens of meters, which forced railway operators to suspend traffic due to security concerns, according to local media reports. As a result, over 400 tourists, mostly foreigners, got stuck there, Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Luis Elguero said, adding that the concessionaire company had already begun the repair work. A wave of protests hit Peru after the country's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo on December 7, 2022. Castillo was arrested on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state as he tried to dissolve the parliament and rule by decree before the impeachment vote. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte was appointed the country's new leader. Demonstrators have been denouncing the post-impeachment government, calling for an immediate presidential election, the dissolution of the country's parliament and the resignation of Boluarte.

