Malawi Runs Out of Cholera Vaccine Stocks Amid Ongoing Worst Outbreak in Decade

Stocks of cholera vaccine have run out in all health facilities in Malawi amid the worst outbreak of the deadly disease to hit the East African nation in a decade.

Stocks of cholera vaccine have run out in all health facilities in Malawi amid the worst outbreak of the deadly disease to hit the East African nation in a decade, the country’s Health Ministry said on Saturday.The ministry pointed out that the stock of 2.9 million doses of the Gavi-supported Global Oral Cholera Vaccine Stockpile, delivered by the World Health Organization (WHO) in November 2022, had been entirely used up during Malawi’s ongoing cholera vaccination campaign.Chikumbe added that the government of Malawi is currently engaging the WHO for more deliveries of the vaccine.Acknowledging that the government should play a key role in the fight against the rapid spread of the diarrheal illness, caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholerae bacteria, health activist Maziko Matemba called on the public not to underestimate the deadly disease and to “observe cleanliness at all times.”As of Friday, the cholera death toll in Malawi had reached 916 as the country experiences the worst outbreak of the disease in a decade. The cumulative number of confirmed cases stands at 28,132, including over a thousand people currently hospitalized with the disease across the country.The ongoing cholera outbreak in Malawi began in March 2022. Outbreaks of cholera in Malawi tend to be seasonal and occur mostly during the rainy season. The first cholera epidemic in the African nation occurred in 1998, when the disease began to spread in the south of the country. Notably, the current outbreak also started in the south of the country.

