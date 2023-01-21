LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Shelling Injures 5 Civilians in DPR Over Past 24 Hours - Authorities

Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for protection against increased attacks by Ukrainian forces.

Russia continues its military operation "to de-militarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine, after the West failed to agree on the delivery of heavy vehicles to Kiev during a Friday meeting of defense ministers at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The operation continues as the US announced that it will support Ukraine if it decides to target the Crimean Peninsula, which became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum. Moscow has already warned that any attack on Russia wouldn't go unanswered.

Russian forces have been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure since 10 October 2022, in response to a deadly terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge by Ukrainian intelligence services. Air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukraine every day over the past months.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in December that, at that time, it was impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100 percent which is why there are still rolling blackouts in most cities and districts of Ukraine.