Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Shelling Injures 5 Civilians in DPR Over Past 24 Hours - Authorities
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Shelling Injures 5 Civilians in DPR Over Past 24 Hours - Authorities
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for protection
special military operation, conflict in ukraine, donetsk and lugansk
special military operation, conflict in ukraine, donetsk and lugansk
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Shelling Injures 5 Civilians in DPR Over Past 24 Hours - Authorities

06:01 GMT 21.01.2023

06:01 GMT 21.01.2023
Being updated
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for protection against increased attacks by Ukrainian forces.
Russia continues its military operation "to de-militarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine, after the West failed to agree on the delivery of heavy vehicles to Kiev during a Friday meeting of defense ministers at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
The operation continues as the US announced that it will support Ukraine if it decides to target the Crimean Peninsula, which became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum. Moscow has already warned that any attack on Russia wouldn't go unanswered.
Russian forces have been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure since 10 October 2022, in response to a deadly terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge by Ukrainian intelligence services. Air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukraine every day over the past months.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in December that, at that time, it was impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100 percent which is why there are still rolling blackouts in most cities and districts of Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
06:10 GMT 21.01.2023
World

Report: US Recommends Kiev Not to Cling to Bakhmut, Prepare for Counteroffensive

03:01 GMT
World
Report: US Recommends Kiev Not to Cling to Bakhmut, Prepare for Counteroffensive
03:01 GMT
06:10 GMT 21.01.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine

US, British Snipers Sent to Potemkin Island Near Kherson - Source

03:27 GMT
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US, British Snipers Sent to Potemkin Island Near Kherson - Source
03:27 GMT
06:02 GMT 21.01.2023
Ukrainian Shelling Injures 5 Civilians in DPR Over Past 24 Hours - Authorities
At least five civilians sustained injuries as a result of Ukrainian troops’ shelling in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, from 08:00 local time [05:00 GMT] on January 20 to 08:00 on January 21, five civilians were injured as a result of Ukrainian armed formations’ shelling on the territory of DPR," the defense headquarters said on Telegram.
