Florida Rejects AP Black History, Highlights Need for Popular Education

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Riley Seungyoon Park, writer, student, organizer and member of Nodutdol for Korean Community Development to discuss a raid on the offices of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service and police, the anti-communist history of South Korea’s National Security law and how it has been used to repress organizing by accusing progressives of being sympathetic to North Korea, how the Yoon administration is currently using the law to crack down on progressive organizing as Yoon’s approval rating continues to plummet, and what the future may hold for the movement against the Yoon administration and the movement for peace in Korea.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Yemeni journalist Naseh Shaker to discuss reports of backchannel talks between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, on extending the recently expired ceasefire and working toward an end to the war, the relationship between the Houthis and nations such as Iran and Russia and how that may affect a potential peace deal, the likelihood that these negotiations at least allow for relief of Yemen’s humanitarian crisis caused by the war, and what a peace deal would need to entail considering the wide-ranging effects of the war.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the recruiting saga of quarterback Jaden Rashada and why his request to be released from the University of Florida after doubts were raised about a $13 million name, image, and likeness deal, an NLRB ruling on the recognition of University of Southern California athletes as employees of both USC and the NCAA, and the “wild west” of capitalism that NIL deals have unleashed on the NCAA and how the NCAA is working to keep its control over student athletes.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss Florida’s rejection of an Advanced Placement Black History course and how it fits into the broader assault on Black history by the far-right, pharmaceutical company and COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer BioNTech allegedly lobbying Twitter to censor calls for a generic vaccine and to make the vaccine more widely available to poorer nations, and the premiere of HBO’s The Last of Us as well as Godfather of Harlem.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

