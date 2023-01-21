https://sputniknews.com/20230121/european-gas-reserves-drop-below-80---gie-1106547828.html

European Gas Reserves Drop Below 80% - GIE

European Gas Reserves Drop Below 80% - GIE

The amount of gas reserves in Europe’s underground storage facilities (UGS) fell below 80%, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data

2023-01-21T07:16+0000

2023-01-21T07:16+0000

2023-01-21T07:16+0000

energy crisis in europe

european union (eu)

gas

gas storage facility

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105952596_0:130:3181:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_fcb5c1c5c55124bb46b67979e2356fa1.jpg

European UGS are filled by 79.49%, containing a total of 86.5 billion cubic meters of gas, as of gas day on January 20, which ended at 05:00 GMT on January 21, after losing 0.59 percentage points in a day, the data showed. At the same time, gas reserves in European UGS remain high, compared to last year, when the figure was below 50%, according to the operator. Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with the European Union pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that the EU managed to replace 80% of pipeline gas supplied by Russia, by reducing domestic demand and increasing supplies of liquefied natural gas from the United States.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

underground storage facilities, gas infrastructure europe