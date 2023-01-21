https://sputniknews.com/20230121/european-gas-reserves-drop-below-80---gie-1106547828.html
European Gas Reserves Drop Below 80% - GIE
European Gas Reserves Drop Below 80% - GIE
The amount of gas reserves in Europe’s underground storage facilities (UGS) fell below 80%, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data
2023-01-21T07:16+0000
2023-01-21T07:16+0000
2023-01-21T07:16+0000
energy crisis in europe
european union (eu)
gas
gas storage facility
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105952596_0:130:3181:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_fcb5c1c5c55124bb46b67979e2356fa1.jpg
European UGS are filled by 79.49%, containing a total of 86.5 billion cubic meters of gas, as of gas day on January 20, which ended at 05:00 GMT on January 21, after losing 0.59 percentage points in a day, the data showed. At the same time, gas reserves in European UGS remain high, compared to last year, when the figure was below 50%, according to the operator. Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with the European Union pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that the EU managed to replace 80% of pipeline gas supplied by Russia, by reducing domestic demand and increasing supplies of liquefied natural gas from the United States.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105952596_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_041a9394ee0e1afa0ba28c86e69b1337.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
underground storage facilities, gas infrastructure europe
underground storage facilities, gas infrastructure europe
European Gas Reserves Drop Below 80% - GIE
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The amount of gas reserves in Europe’s underground storage facilities (UGS) fell below 80%, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.
European UGS are filled by 79.49%, containing a total of 86.5 billion cubic meters of gas, as of gas day on January 20, which ended at 05:00 GMT on January 21, after losing 0.59 percentage points in a day, the data showed.
At the same time, gas reserves in European UGS remain high, compared to last year, when the figure was below 50%, according to the operator.
Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with the European Union pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies
. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that the EU managed to replace 80% of pipeline gas supplied by Russia, by reducing domestic demand and increasing supplies of liquefied natural gas from the United States.