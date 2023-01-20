https://sputniknews.com/20230120/why-global-solutions-wont-be-found-at-davos-1106505767.html

Why Global Solutions Won’t Be Found at Davos

Why Global Solutions Won’t Be Found at Davos

US Hits The Debt Ceiling, Cop City Protester Killed By Atlanta Police, Why GOP Committee Is Not A New Church Committee 20.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-20T08:53+0000

2023-01-20T08:53+0000

2023-01-20T08:53+0000

by any means necessary

debt ceiling

atlanta

cuba

ecuador

us congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106505619_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2526517bf76a8d8934bb2e780d8e3851.png

Why Global Solutions Won’t Be Found At Davos US Hits The Debt Ceiling, Cop City Protester Killed By Atlanta Police, Why GOP Committee Is Not A New Church Committee

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law at Cornell University and Senior Counsel for Westwood Capital to discuss the US hitting its debt ceiling and what effects it will have on the economy, the history of struggles over the debt ceiling in Washington and what we can expect out of this one, how the US defaulting on its debt would affect the US economy and working people, and how coverage of the debt ceiling and the political maneuvering in Washington continues to distract from how working people are continuing to suffer from other economic problems like inflation.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, organizer with Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and co-founder of Black Power Media to discuss the killing of a protester against Cop City by Atlanta police, how this violence connects with the broader struggle against Cop City and how police have responded to it, and why the struggle to stop Cop City is not just a local movement isolated in Atlanta.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on US foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss why the GOP-led Congressional subcommittee on the weaponization of the Federal Government is nothing like the Church committee despite what its proponents claim, the far-right records of the politicians involved in forming the committee that Frank Church would likely disagree with, and why the right claims the legacy of the Church committee as Democrats have committed to more funding for war.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva, coordinator of the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee and co-founder of the Hatuey Project to discuss a shipment of construction aid being sent to Cuba by the Hatuey Project and partners and how the US blockade has stopped critical materials from reaching the country, how oil drilling in the Amazon region of Ecuador is related to the exploitation of the global south by the US and the west through debt, and why the World Economic Forum meetings won’t provide a real solution to problems of working and poor people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

atlanta

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

debt ceiling, atlanta, cuba, ecuador, аудио, us congress