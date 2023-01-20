https://sputniknews.com/20230120/toadzilla-australian-rangers-euthanize-monster-cane-toad-as-big-as-a-child-1106539400.html

‘Toadzilla’: Australian Rangers Euthanize ‘Monster’ Cane Toad as Big as a Child

‘Toadzilla’: Australian Rangers Euthanize ‘Monster’ Cane Toad as Big as a Child

Cane toads have been widely introduced in plantations in the Pacific and Caribbean to control pests, especially around the sugar cane stalks that give them... 20.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-20T21:04+0000

2023-01-20T21:04+0000

2023-01-20T20:58+0000

viral

toad

australia & oceania

invasive species

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/14/1106539251_0:121:2315:1423_1920x0_80_0_0_f961512dcce90f1c8e524e21dc441a7e.jpg

A massive cane toad was recently found by park rangers in the northern Australian state of Queensland, that may have broken records with its size.According to local media reports, rangers in Queensland's Conway National Park stumbled upon a 6-pound cane toad last week while investigating a snake they had spotted."A cane toad that size will eat anything it can fit into its mouth, and that includes insects, reptiles, and small mammals," she said, adding that its size meant it was likely a female. Female cane toads can lay tens of thousands of eggs at a time.Other media have dubbed the creature “Toadzilla.”Gray said it had clearly “been around a long time," noting they can live up to 15 years in the wild.In its native habitat in Central and South America, the toxic toad has numerous predators in the air, on land and in the water that are able to tolerate or avoid its poisons. However, in Australia and on various Pacific islands, few creatures can kill it, and many that mistake it for other species of toad and prey upon it subsequently die.Researchers have tracked the precipitous decline of the northern quoll and Mertens water monitor in Queensland, associated with the spread of the cane toad, which was brought there in 1935.

australia & oceania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

toad, australia & oceania, invasive species