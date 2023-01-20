https://sputniknews.com/20230120/scientists-find-7kg-meteorite-in-antarctica---one-of-the-biggest-finds-in-the-past-century-1106519603.html

Scientists Find 7kg Meteorite in Antarctica - One of the Biggest Finds in the Past Century

Scientists Find 7kg Meteorite in Antarctica - One of the Biggest Finds in the Past Century

A team of scientists on an expedition to Antarctica found a meteorite weighing more than 7 kg. It is one of the largest meteorites found in the last 100 years, according to data.

An international team of researchers on an expedition to the frozen wilderness which is the Antarctic has found five meteorites, one of which weighs 7.6kg (16.7lbs). According to scientists, around 45,000 meteorites have been found in Antarctica over the past century, but only about 1 percent are of this size or larger.All meteorites will be analyzed at the Royal Belgian Institute for Natural Sciences. However, the research institutions to which the expedition members belong will receive meteorite sediments that may contain tiny micrometeorites.Such studies are extremely useful because "studying meteorites helps us better understand our place in the universe. The bigger a sample size we have of meteorites, the better we can understand our solar system, and the better we can understand ourselves," says Maria Valdes.As part of the expedition, scientists used a map based on satellite data processed by artificial intelligence. It has made marks for possible meteorite locations: surface temperatures, ice floes and more. The map is 80 percent accurate in giving directions although the remember that there were still difficulties in collecting samples."Going on an adventure exploring unknown areas is exciting," says geoscientist Vinciane Debaille, from the Université Libre de Bruxelles in Belgium. "But we also had to deal with the fact that the reality on the ground is much more difficult than the beauty of satellite images."

