Scientists Discover New Penguin Colony in Antarctica Using Satellite Imagery
British Antarctic scientists have discovered a new emperor penguin colony in Antarctica using satellite images
British Antarctic scientists have discovered a new emperor penguin colony in Antarctica via satellite images.The newly-discovered colony at Verleger Point, West Antarctica, consists of around 500 penguins.According to researchers, the new colony brings the total number of known emperor penguin breeding sites along the coastline of Antarctica to 66.Emperor penguins colonies are not permanent - one may break into two, and some eventually disappear altogether.The images were made using the European Commission’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite mission and the Maxar WorldView3 satellite.The Emperor Penguin is the largest of all penguins, with a weight of up to 45 kilograms and a height of about 1.20 meters. It has colorful feathers around its neck and head, with the head and back of the body itself being black and the abdomen being white.
Penguins are the best known and most numerous of all birds inhabiting Antarctica. They constitute approximately 85% of the total number of all birds in Antarctica.
British Antarctic scientists have discovered a new emperor penguin colony in Antarctica via satellite images.
The newly-discovered colony at Verleger Point, West Antarctica, consists of around 500 penguins.
“This is an exciting discovery. The new satellite images of Antarctica's coastline have enabled us to find many new colonies. And whilst this is good news, like many of the recently discovered sites, this colony is small and in a region badly affected by recent sea ice loss,” the British Antarctic Survey's Dr Peter Fretwell said.
According to researchers, the new colony brings the total number of known emperor penguin breeding sites along the coastline of Antarctica to 66.
colonies are not permanent - one may break into two, and some eventually disappear altogether.
The images were made using the European Commission’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite mission and the Maxar WorldView3 satellite.
The Emperor Penguin is the largest of all penguins, with a weight of up to 45 kilograms and a height of about 1.20 meters. It has colorful feathers around its neck and head, with the head and back of the body itself being black and the abdomen being white.