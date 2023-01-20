https://sputniknews.com/20230120/scientists-discover-new-penguin-colony-in-antarctica-using-satellite-imagery--1106512653.html

Scientists Discover New Penguin Colony in Antarctica Using Satellite Imagery

Scientists Discover New Penguin Colony in Antarctica Using Satellite Imagery

British Antarctic scientists have discovered a new emperor penguin colony in Antarctica using satellite images

2023-01-20T06:18+0000

2023-01-20T06:18+0000

2023-01-20T06:18+0000

science & tech

antarctica

scientists

penguins

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101338/57/1013385771_0:58:1024:634_1920x0_80_0_0_f90bd37660013e83c4a7056de5548a8b.jpg

British Antarctic scientists have discovered a new emperor penguin colony in Antarctica via satellite images.The newly-discovered colony at Verleger Point, West Antarctica, consists of around 500 penguins.According to researchers, the new colony brings the total number of known emperor penguin breeding sites along the coastline of Antarctica to 66.Emperor penguins colonies are not permanent - one may break into two, and some eventually disappear altogether.The images were made using the European Commission’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite mission and the Maxar WorldView3 satellite.The Emperor Penguin is the largest of all penguins, with a weight of up to 45 kilograms and a height of about 1.20 meters. It has colorful feathers around its neck and head, with the head and back of the body itself being black and the abdomen being white.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/human-sized-penguin-uncovered-by-new-zealand-schoolchildren-reveals-ancient-species-1089143712.html

antarctica

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

penguin colony in antarctica, emperor penguin