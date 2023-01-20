LIVE UPDATES: Kiev's Actions Towards Zaporozhye NPP is Nuclear Terrorism - Russia's Rosenergoatom

Kremlin on Possible NATO Deliveries to Kiev: Fundamentally Changes Nothing

The importance of NATO supplies of heavy weapons to Kiev should not be exaggerated, they will not fundamentally change anything, but will only create problems for Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We have repeatedly said that such supplies will not be able to fundamentally change anything — they will add problems for Ukraine, for the Ukrainian people," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that the importance of such supplies should not be exaggerated.