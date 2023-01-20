International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Kiev's Actions Towards Zaporozhye NPP is Nuclear Terrorism - Russia's Rosenergoatom
LIVE UPDATES: Kiev's Actions Towards Zaporozhye NPP is Nuclear Terrorism - Russia's Rosenergoatom
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donbass
russia
ukraine
donbass
russia's special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, western support of ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Kiev's Actions Towards Zaporozhye NPP is Nuclear Terrorism - Russia's Rosenergoatom

04:47 GMT 20.01.2023 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 20.01.2023)
Being updated
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces.
Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia since 10 October in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge performed by Ukrainian intelligence services.
Strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.
11:45 GMT 20.01.2023
MoD: Russian Forces Liberate Kleshcheyevka Settlement Near Artemovsk

"The village of Kleshcheyevka of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated ... with fire support of operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Southern Military District," the ministry said in a statement.

11:17 GMT 20.01.2023
Kiev Finances Sabotage, Creates Problems for Ensuring ZNPP Nuclear Safety - Rosenergoatom
Kiev finances sabotage at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) and creates difficulties in ensuring its nuclear safety, Renat Karchaa, a spokesman for Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, told Sputnik.

"Today, we can say with confidence that the Ukrainian side continues to implement a clear and consistent course of financing sabotage and creating problems related to ensuring nuclear safety of the nuclear power plant ... There is every reason to state that colossal financial resources were invested in sabotage," Karchaa said.

Such actions on the part of Kiev can be branded as one of the varieties of nuclear terrorism, the spokesman said, adding that not only ZNPP employees receive threats, but also their relatives in the territories controlled by Kiev.
10:59 GMT 20.01.2023
Air Raid Alerts Go Off Across Ukraine
10:55 GMT 20.01.2023
Military
Pentagon Chief Urges Allies to 'Dig Deeper' for Ukraine as West Mulls Sending Tanks to Kiev
10:22 GMT
09:58 GMT 20.01.2023
US' Austin Announces Another $2.5Bln in Assistance to Ukraine
Washington has announced a new $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers among other equipment, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

"Today, I am pleased to announce another major new round of US security assistance ... [of] $2.5 billion. And it is one of the largest yet," Austin said in his opening remarks during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Germany's Ramstein Air Base.

The new package includes 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, among others, the secretary said.
09:55 GMT 20.01.2023
Russia Adheres to Int'l Humanitarian Law During Operation in Ukraine - Foreign Minister
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to compliance with the provisions of the international humanitarian law during its ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

"I reaffirm Russia’s commitment to compliance with international humanitarian law, including, of course, the Geneva Conventions. We are taking every precaution to protect civilians and facilities," Lavrov said at a meeting with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric.
09:43 GMT 20.01.2023
Kremlin on Possible NATO Deliveries to Kiev: Fundamentally Changes Nothing
The importance of NATO supplies of heavy weapons to Kiev should not be exaggerated, they will not fundamentally change anything, but will only create problems for Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We have repeatedly said that such supplies will not be able to fundamentally change anything — they will add problems for Ukraine, for the Ukrainian people," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that the importance of such supplies should not be exaggerated.

"All these tanks need maintenance and repair, and so on and so forth, so it will add problems to Ukraine, but it will not change anything in terms of the Russia's progress in achieving its goals," Peskov explained.

09:01 GMT 20.01.2023
IAEA Experts Continue to Report Explosions Around ZNPP - Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts continue to report explosions around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday

"This major nuclear power plant continues to face daily dangers. Our team there continues to hear explosions close to the site, including two on Thursday," Grossi said in a statement, published on the IAEA website.
08:55 GMT 20.01.2023
IAEA Head Says There is Necessity of Creation of ‘Protection Zone’ Around Zaporozhye NPP
05:32 GMT 20.01.2023
Russian Ombudswoman Asks ICRC to Visit Captured Soldiers in Ukraine More Often
Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said on Thursday that she had met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger and asked her to intensify work on visiting Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.

"I turned to the ICRC with a request to intensify work on visiting Russian servicemen held in Ukraine, especially the wounded ones," Moskalkova said on Telegram.

The parties also discussed the need to comply with the norms of international humanitarian law, "especially with regard to prisoners of war, and expanding access to them," Moskalkova added.

"In addition, we agreed to work on providing assistance to civilians in evacuation, family reunification, and search for the missing. I drew the attention of the ICRC to the need to strengthen cooperation," she noted.

According to Moskalkova, Spoljaric Egger also noted the importance of working on humanitarian issues and confirmed her intention to further develop cooperation.
05:31 GMT 20.01.2023
European Council Head Says New Russia Sanctions Become More Difficult to Accept
European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday that it became more difficult to impose new sanctions on Russia.

"Each debate on sanctions is much more difficult than the previous one," Michel told reporters during a trip to Kiev.

At the same time, Michel added that the EU, despite the difficulties, would continue to consider new packages of sanctions against Russia.

On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the intention of the EU to introduce the tenth package of sanctions against Moscow.
Michel said he believed "more countries should be involved" in the European Union's standoff with Russia.

The Belgian, whose role is to chair EU leaders' meetings, will discuss Ukraine's proposals on how to ratchet up pressure on Russia with his colleagues in Brussels. His unannounced trip to Kiev was in part intended to help the European Union prepare for the summit with Ukraine set for February 3.
04:47 GMT 20.01.2023
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic With NATO Weapons - DPR
