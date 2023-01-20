https://sputniknews.com/20230120/key-us-ally-moves-away-from-the-dollar-amid-global-economic-chaos-1106505077.html

Key US Ally Moves Away From the Dollar Amid Global Economic Chaos

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discussed several international and domestic topics, including Saudi Arabia's... 20.01.2023, Sputnik International

Key US ally moves away from the dollar amid global economic chaos On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discussed several international and domestic topics, including Saudi Arabia's move to trade with countries like India and China with their local currencies, rather than the U.S. dollar.

Anton Krivoshlykov - Head of Sputnik Press AgencyYusuf Erim - Editor-at-Large at TRT WorldMark Frost - Economist and ProfessorIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Anton Krivoshlykov to discuss the case of Sputnik journalist Marat Kasem, who was arrested by Latvian authorities over accusations of 'espionage' and "violating sanctions."In the second hour, the hosts spoke to Yusuf Erim about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announcing the date for the 2023 presidential elections, along with the meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his US counterpart Antony Blinken.In the final hour, Mark Frost joined the hosts to discuss the potential move by Republican lawmakers to prevent the Biden administration from raising the debt limit and Saudi Arabia's move to trade with countries using their local currencies, rather than the US dollar.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

