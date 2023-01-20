https://sputniknews.com/20230120/iranian-man-who-publicly-decapitated-his-child-bride-to-serve-only-eight-years-in-prison-1106540924.html

Iranian Man Who Publicly Decapitated His Child Bride to Serve Only Eight Years in Prison

An unbearable video was released by an Iranian media website on February 5. The video was 30 seconds long and showed an Iranian man, Sajjad, grinning as he... 20.01.2023, Sputnik International

world

iran

iranian parliament

murder

sexism

honor killing

An Iranian man named Sajjad Heydari was sentenced on Wednesday to eight years and two months in prison after he beheaded his 17-year old wife in February 2022.The wife, identified as Mona, had been forced to marry Sajjad, her cousin, after her father obtained a legal certificate---as the minimum age for marriage in Iran is 13 for girls and 15 for boys. Mona gave birth to a son when she was just 14, and after being a victim of domestic violence she fled her home in mid-2021 to live in Turkey.She then returned home after she received assurances from her father that she would be safe; however, she was beheaded by her husband and her brother-in-law in February.The short sentence for the “honor killing”; an act of violence in which primarily women are the victims and are killed by their male relatives, has sparked outrage in a country that is plagued by femicide. The killings are only punishable in Iran by up to 10 years in prison unlike murder, which carries a sentence of life imprisonment or the death penalty. Honor killings have constituted about 39% of all murders in Iran between 2013 and 2017.The short sentence has been compared to the nine-year jail sentence of female filmmaker Mozhgan Ilanlu, who was arrested in mid-October after she allegedly posted photos of herself without her Islamic headscarf while in public, and had invited other Iranians to protest alongside her. She was sentenced to nine years in prison and given 74 lashes for the alleged crimes.Massoud Setayesh, who is a spokesman for Iran’s Judiciary, confirmed Sajjad was “convicted of stewardship in intentional murder, intentional assault, and disturbing public order.” The victim’s brother-in-law was “convicted of being an assistant in an intentional murder.” Mona's brother-in-law will receive just 45 months in jail for assisting in her murder. Mona’s family had pardoned her killer as opposed to demanding Iran’s Islamic law of retribution: qisas, which would have found Sajjad to be punishable by death. Her father claimed he had not consented to the killing.While Iranian women’s rights activists continue to campaign for strengthened domestic violence laws in the country, Iran continues to be rocked by protests regarding the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was believed to be killed while in the custody of morality police while visiting Tehran in September. Eyewitnesses as well as her family say she was beaten by security agents.Elham Azad, a female lawmaker, said “there is no law with an executive guarantee” to protect women from violence in Iran. There is currently a pending piece of legislation on the Protection, Dignity And Security Of Women Against Violence which was passed by the government in January of 2021, but is still pending in parliament. Human Rights Watch (HRW) has also said the pending law falls short of international standards, including failing to criminalize marital rape, child marriage and lacks a clear definition of domestic violence.According to Human Rights Activists in Iran, over 19,200 protesters have been arrested while 517 have been killed since protests surrounding Amini's death first began in mid-September. While women have been playing a leading role in the protests, two men were executed on Saturday after they allegedly killed a paramilitary volunteer during a protest.That means that at least four men in total have been executed since protests first began, while 18 others have been sentenced to death. Human rights groups are calling the trials unfair, as one 22-year-old named Mohammad Mehdi Karami, who was hanged on January 7, had only 15 minutes to defend himself in court.

iran

iran, decapitation, child bride, prison sentence