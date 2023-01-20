https://sputniknews.com/20230120/extraordinary-headaches-1106510102.html

Extraordinary Headaches

Extraordinary Headaches

The US Treasury Department began taking so-called "extraordinary measures" on Thursday in order to keep paying the US government's bill after congressional lawmakers failed to increase the debt ceiling.

The US Treasury Department began taking so-called "extraordinary measures" on Thursday in order to keep paying the US government's bill after congressional lawmakers failed to increase the debt ceiling.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in a letter that the department would begin suspending new investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fun and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits as a first step response. However, Yellen warned the pause was subject to "considerable uncertainty" if US Congress fails to increase the debt ceiling past $31.4 trillion.The Treasury official has also warned that the temporary bandaids may only buy Congress a few months before the US is forced to default on its debt.

