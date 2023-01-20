International
EU Likely to Avoid Recession Amid Unexpected Economic Growth: European Commission
Economic growth in the European Union appears to be stronger than expected, allaying fears of a recession, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday
2023-01-20T12:03+0000
2023-01-20T12:03+0000
The unexpectedly favorable economic conditions are driven by lower-than-expected energy prices and stability on the labor market, Dombrovskis told Italian newspaper La Stampa. According to the European Statistical Office, the eurozone annual inflation was 9.2% in December 2022, compared to 5% for the same period in 2021. Dombrovskis believes the best way out of the economic crisis for the EU would be to end hostilities in Ukraine, which implies more military and financial assistance to Kiev, he told the Italian newspaper. The official added that the bloc has already allocated 18 billion euros ($19.5 billion) to Ukraine. The EU is currently facing a massive energy crisis and surging inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further deteriorated in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.
12:03 GMT 20.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / EMMANUEL DUNANDEuropean flags flutter in front of the European Commission building as the European Commission President-elect unveils the list of the new European Commissioners during a press conference in Brussels, on September 10, 2014
