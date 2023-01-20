https://sputniknews.com/20230120/btitish-union-announces-10-more-ambulance-workers-strikes-1106522926.html

British Union Announces 10 More Ambulance Workers' Strikes

One of the UK's biggest trade unions, Unite, announced on Friday 10 additional strikes by ambulance workers to force the government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to compromise in their wage dispute.

According to its published schedule, Unite's ambulance workers will go on strikes across England, Wales and Northern Ireland on January 26, February 6, 16, 17, 20, 22, 23, 24, as well as on March 6 and 20. The union added that its representatives would make sure that "emergency life and limb will be in place during the strikes" and that "patients needing lifesaving treatment" would be taken to care of.In late December, over 10,000 ambulance workers from the GMB union in England and Wales staged protests for the first time in 30 years. They were joined by paramedics from Unison and Unite. According to Sky News, a total of 25,000 people went on strike. The UK government formally requested military assistance to keep the healthcare system running during the protest action.The United Kingdom has been witnessing a series of nationwide strikes due to record inflation and shrinking real wages, with railway workers, lawyers, nurses, airport employees, post office workers, university staff and workers from other industries taking part in the action.

