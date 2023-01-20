International
Biden on Mishandling Classified Docs: 'I Have No Regrets'
Biden on Mishandling Classified Docs: 'I Have No Regrets'
US President Joe Biden has said he has "no regrets" over the mishandling of classified records dating back to his time as vice president under the Obama White House that were recently found in his private office and garage.
The American president spoke on the classified documents revelation during a Thursday news conference in California. The day's commentary marked the first time Biden has spoken on the matter since the US Justice Department (DOJ) assigned a special counsel to investigate the records."We found a handful of documents that were filed in the wrong place, we immediately turned them over to the [National] Archives and Justice Department," Biden said on Thursday. Biden added that he is following the guidance of what his lawyers have told him to do on this matter. Earlier this month, the US government publicly acknowledged it undertook an investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered sensitive documents at the president's think-tank office and his residence.The newly surfaced findings revealed the series of documents had been found by Biden aides on four separate occasions, dating between November 2022 - just before the US midterm elections - and last weekend.The first batch of classified documents were unearthed at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, with the following discovering being made at the president's Delaware home. Shortly after documents were found at his Delaware residence, Biden was blasted after he claimed the records were kept safe in a garage that housed his Corvette.Details of what the document contained remain unknown, with the US National Archives even unwilling to release details to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee until it consults with the DOJ. The development has caused outrage across the aisle, with Republicans condemning Biden for being a hypocrite as he earlier slammed former US President Donald Trump for storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has said he has "no regrets" over the mishandling of classified records dating back to his time as vice president that were recently found in his private office and garage.
The American president spoke on the classified documents revelation during a Thursday news conference in California. The day's commentary marked the first time Biden has spoken on the matter since the US Justice Department (DOJ) assigned a special counsel to investigate the records.
"We found a handful of documents that were filed in the wrong place, we immediately turned them over to the [National] Archives and Justice Department," Biden said on Thursday.
"We're fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. I think you're going to find there's nothing there, I have no regrets."
Biden added that he is following the guidance of what his lawyers have told him to do on this matter.
Earlier this month, the US government publicly acknowledged it undertook an investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered sensitive documents at the president's think-tank office and his residence.
The newly surfaced findings revealed the series of documents had been found by Biden aides on four separate occasions, dating between November 2022 - just before the US midterm elections - and last weekend.
The first batch of classified documents were unearthed at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, with the following discovering being made at the president's Delaware home. Shortly after documents were found at his Delaware residence, Biden was blasted after he claimed the records were kept safe in a garage that housed his Corvette.
Details of what the document contained remain unknown, with the US National Archives even unwilling to release details to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee until it consults with the DOJ.
The development has caused outrage across the aisle, with Republicans condemning Biden for being a hypocrite as he earlier slammed former US President Donald Trump for storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
