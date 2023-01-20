https://sputniknews.com/20230120/biden-fueled-crises-abroad-failed-to-deliver-at-home-in-first-2-years-in-office-experts-say-1106518221.html

Biden Fueled Crises Abroad, Failed to Deliver at Home in First 2 Years in Office, Experts Say

President Joe Biden has destroyed diplomatic bridges with the other two major superpowers and crippled the US and allies’ economies

Friday marks two years since Biden was inaugurated, a period during which the White House has argued the administration delivered on a number of fronts - from boosting jobs to handling the pandemic. Biden’s job approval rating, according to the Real Clear Politics (RCP) poll of polls, sits at about 42.8%, not much higher than President Donald Trump’s rating of 41% at the same point in his presidency. Biden's RCP rating in the past 2 years dropped to as low as 37%, matching Trump's all-time nadir. The White House website officially lists as Biden's leading accomplishments rescuing the domestic economy, starting the rebuilding of national infrastructure, and rallying the Western world in support of Ukraine. The administration has also lauded Biden policies that helped bring down the unemployment rate. When taking office the rate was at 6.3% and is now 3.5%, matching its lowest level in half a century. Critics, while pointing to his continual gaffes, have raised concerns about his age and mental fitness. At 80, he is now the oldest person ever to hold the office. He has also come under fire for the crisis at the US southern border and is facing a number of probes under the new Republican-majority House. The congressional opposition wants to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine along with the recent revelations of Biden mishandling classified information after leaving the White House as vice president. In addition, Republicans are demanding more details on the US botched exit from Afghanistan, among other issues. Biden has also been plagued by a supply chain crisis, rising inflation and skyrocketing gas prices, which many have tied to his bid to isolate Russia and reckless spending to back Kiev. On Thursday, Biden authorized another $2.5 billion in security aid for Ukraine, bringing the total to about $27.5 billion since taking office. This comes as economists predict the US could face a recession within the next 12 months, according to a US media survey published earlier this week. Shortly after Biden was inaugurated the US inflation rate was around 1.7% and a gallon of gas on average cost about $2.50, according to data tracked by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). By mid-2022 gas prices would rise north of $5.00/gallon before gradually coming down to $3.30 today. Meanwhile, inflation rose to a 40-year high of 9% last summer and came down to 6.5% only after a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Some detractors have accused Biden and his policies for putting the US on a nuclear war footing with both Russia and China. Canadian historian and political commentator Matthew Ehret, vice president of the Rising Tide Foundation, said Biden's attempt to economically isolate Russia with ferocious economic sanctions has backfired and brought chaos and disaster to the economies of Western Europe. Political commentator, author and former hedge fund manager Charles Ortel warned that Biden is pushing the US into situations that threaten America’s security. Domestic Front FailuresBiden has not only fueled conflict abroad, he has stoked divisions at home, Ortel added. In addition, Ortel pointed to the border crisis as another problem exacerbated by Biden. After taking office Biden rescinded a number of Trump-era immigration policies, decisions his fellow Democrats have even criticized. According to border control data, illegal crossings in fiscal year 2022 exceeded 2.7 million, breaking the previous record by 1 million. Ortel also said the economy is much worse off than it was under Biden’s predecessor. For his part, Ehret said Biden’s policies have damaged the economy and there might be little hope for recovery. Biden, he added, has also succeeded in destroying America's farmers and capacity to grow food while creating rates of scarcity that have never been seen in US history. Christian political activist Reverend Graylan Scott Hagler said while Biden’s message about the right threatening democracy resonated with voters in the midterms, he failed on other fronts important to Democrats. Ortel said Biden may have so far fooled "a majority of voters most of the time," but hopefully the US public will realize the truth. "But, with luck, American voters will finally wake up and prove that no one is above the law forever by bringing Joe Biden, his family and their puppeteers to justice in the courts, at the ballot box and for posterity," Ortel concluded.

