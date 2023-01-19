https://sputniknews.com/20230119/west-is-pushing-kiev-into-threatening-vital-interests-of-russia-and-belarus-lavrov-says-1106493973.html

West is Pushing Kiev Into Threatening Vital Interests of Russia and Belarus, Lavrov Says

West is Pushing Kiev Into Threatening Vital Interests of Russia and Belarus, Lavrov Says

The West has turned Ukraine into a bridgehead for subversive activities against the Union State, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a press conference after a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik on Thursday.

2023-01-19T13:30+0000

2023-01-19T13:30+0000

2023-01-19T13:34+0000

russia

sergey lavrov's press conference

sergey lavrov's speeches

belarus

union state

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106494338_0:0:2951:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_ab9ce9a0107c3dfa7f54df40fda19fc1.jpg

The West has turned Ukraine into a bridgehead for subversive activities against the Union State, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference after a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik on Thursday.Russia's top diplomat stressed that Moscow and Minsk both share the view that the West is directly pushing Kiev into creating threats to the vital interests of Russia and Belarus.The two foreign ministers also discussed attempts by the West to interfere in the affairs of Moscow and Minsk.However, "this Western blitzkrieg" has failed both in Russia and in Belarus, the Russian foreign minister added.Lavrov pointed out that Russia would do everything to make its colleagues at NATO and the European Union "sober up" as soon as possible and abandon their "colonial illusions." The Russian minister then suggested that a number of politicians in Europe begin to realize that they are being used and deliberately weakened. "Europe, at least responsible politicians in a number of European countries, in my opinion, is beginning to understand, that they are being used, by and large, that they are being plunged into de-industrialization, they are being deliberately weakened so that they do not even think about trying to become an independent player," Lavrov said. He likewise expressed his confidence that such a situation "will someday pass and politicians who will take the interests of their peoples into account will come to power in European countries."Lavrov has also revealed that Russia and Belarus signed a memorandum on strengthening biological security, which is aimed at stopping threats from third countries. The minister explained that the implementation of said document implies a regular exchange of information between the institutions in order to develop response methods if necessary.Aside from holding talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Lavrov met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to discuss bilateral cooperation in the military-political sphere and defense issues.

https://sputniknews.com/20230116/belarus-russia-start-joint-air-force-exercise---defense-ministry-1106395905.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230118/highlights-of-lavrovs-big-presser-from-wests-colonialist-mindset-to-ukraine-hybrid-war--beyond-1106466221.html

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and belarus, sanctions against russia, sanctions against belarus, union state, union state of russia and belarus, lavrov's speeches, lavrov speech, lavrov press conference