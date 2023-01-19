https://sputniknews.com/20230119/uk-to-adopt-law-recognizing-children-conceived-as-result-of-rape-as-victims-1106502407.html

UK to Adopt Law Recognizing Children Conceived as Result of Rape as Victims

UK to Adopt Law Recognizing Children Conceived as Result of Rape as Victims

The United Kingdom announced on Thursday that it will adopt a law recognizing children born as a result of rape as victims of crime to ensure that they are provided with necessary public assistance.

2023-01-19T17:53+0000

2023-01-19T17:53+0000

2023-01-19T17:53+0000

world

uk

rape

rape victim

child

baby

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105373/77/1053737786_0:113:1920:1193_1920x0_80_0_0_1f18b3a10fc581e9c3710d38b46ce231.jpg

"Children born as a result of rape will be officially recognised as victims of crime and receive better support under changes announced by the government today... England and Wales will be among the first countries in the world to enshrine in law that individuals born in these horrific circumstances should be treated as victims in their own right," the statement read. The government added that the measure would be introduced as an amendment to the so-called Victims Bill, aiming to ensure that these children are entitled to support from criminal justice agencies. The new law will make it easier for children conceived from rape to access therapy, counseling sessions, with support services providing more help with such issues as alcohol and drug addiction and guidance when it comes to education opportunities and social benefits, the statement said. According to the government estimates, thousands of children across the country are born as a result of rape.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rape victims, child victims, victims of rape, children conceived as result of rape as victims, rape rate in uk