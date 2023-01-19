https://sputniknews.com/20230119/uk-to-adopt-law-recognizing-children-conceived-as-result-of-rape-as-victims-1106502407.html
UK to Adopt Law Recognizing Children Conceived as Result of Rape as Victims
UK to Adopt Law Recognizing Children Conceived as Result of Rape as Victims
The United Kingdom announced on Thursday that it will adopt a law recognizing children born as a result of rape as victims of crime to ensure that they are provided with necessary public assistance.
2023-01-19T17:53+0000
2023-01-19T17:53+0000
2023-01-19T17:53+0000
world
uk
rape
rape victim
child
baby
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105373/77/1053737786_0:113:1920:1193_1920x0_80_0_0_1f18b3a10fc581e9c3710d38b46ce231.jpg
"Children born as a result of rape will be officially recognised as victims of crime and receive better support under changes announced by the government today... England and Wales will be among the first countries in the world to enshrine in law that individuals born in these horrific circumstances should be treated as victims in their own right," the statement read. The government added that the measure would be introduced as an amendment to the so-called Victims Bill, aiming to ensure that these children are entitled to support from criminal justice agencies. The new law will make it easier for children conceived from rape to access therapy, counseling sessions, with support services providing more help with such issues as alcohol and drug addiction and guidance when it comes to education opportunities and social benefits, the statement said. According to the government estimates, thousands of children across the country are born as a result of rape.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105373/77/1053737786_217:0:1920:1277_1920x0_80_0_0_67688c74f57e0600c73381cf53ef8e37.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rape victims, child victims, victims of rape, children conceived as result of rape as victims, rape rate in uk
rape victims, child victims, victims of rape, children conceived as result of rape as victims, rape rate in uk
UK to Adopt Law Recognizing Children Conceived as Result of Rape as Victims
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom announced on Thursday that it will adopt a law recognizing children born as a result of rape as victims of crime to ensure that they are provided with necessary public assistance.
"Children born as a result of rape
will be officially recognised as victims of crime and receive better support under changes announced by the government today... England and Wales will be among the first countries in the world to enshrine in law that individuals born in these horrific circumstances should be treated as victims in their own right," the statement read.
The government added that the measure would be introduced as an amendment to the so-called Victims Bill, aiming to ensure that these children are entitled to support from criminal justice agencies.
The new law will make it easier for children conceived from rape to access therapy, counseling sessions, with support services providing more help with such issues as alcohol and drug addiction and guidance when it comes to education opportunities and social benefits, the statement said.
"No child born in these horrific circumstances should be left to suffer alone, which is why we must ensure they can access vital support whenever they may need it," UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab stated in the statement.
According to the government estimates, thousands of children across the country are born as a result of rape.