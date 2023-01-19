International
LIVE: French Trade Unions Strike Against Pension Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230119/uk-to-adopt-law-recognizing-children-conceived-as-result-of-rape-as-victims-1106502407.html
UK to Adopt Law Recognizing Children Conceived as Result of Rape as Victims
UK to Adopt Law Recognizing Children Conceived as Result of Rape as Victims
The United Kingdom announced on Thursday that it will adopt a law recognizing children born as a result of rape as victims of crime to ensure that they are provided with necessary public assistance.
2023-01-19T17:53+0000
2023-01-19T17:53+0000
world
uk
rape
rape victim
child
baby
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105373/77/1053737786_0:113:1920:1193_1920x0_80_0_0_1f18b3a10fc581e9c3710d38b46ce231.jpg
"Children born as a result of rape will be officially recognised as victims of crime and receive better support under changes announced by the government today... England and Wales will be among the first countries in the world to enshrine in law that individuals born in these horrific circumstances should be treated as victims in their own right," the statement read. The government added that the measure would be introduced as an amendment to the so-called Victims Bill, aiming to ensure that these children are entitled to support from criminal justice agencies. The new law will make it easier for children conceived from rape to access therapy, counseling sessions, with support services providing more help with such issues as alcohol and drug addiction and guidance when it comes to education opportunities and social benefits, the statement said. According to the government estimates, thousands of children across the country are born as a result of rape.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105373/77/1053737786_217:0:1920:1277_1920x0_80_0_0_67688c74f57e0600c73381cf53ef8e37.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rape victims, child victims, victims of rape, children conceived as result of rape as victims, rape rate in uk
rape victims, child victims, victims of rape, children conceived as result of rape as victims, rape rate in uk

UK to Adopt Law Recognizing Children Conceived as Result of Rape as Victims

17:53 GMT 19.01.2023
CC0 / Pixabay / Baby
Baby - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom announced on Thursday that it will adopt a law recognizing children born as a result of rape as victims of crime to ensure that they are provided with necessary public assistance.
"Children born as a result of rape will be officially recognised as victims of crime and receive better support under changes announced by the government today... England and Wales will be among the first countries in the world to enshrine in law that individuals born in these horrific circumstances should be treated as victims in their own right," the statement read.
The government added that the measure would be introduced as an amendment to the so-called Victims Bill, aiming to ensure that these children are entitled to support from criminal justice agencies.
The new law will make it easier for children conceived from rape to access therapy, counseling sessions, with support services providing more help with such issues as alcohol and drug addiction and guidance when it comes to education opportunities and social benefits, the statement said.
"No child born in these horrific circumstances should be left to suffer alone, which is why we must ensure they can access vital support whenever they may need it," UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab stated in the statement.
According to the government estimates, thousands of children across the country are born as a result of rape.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала