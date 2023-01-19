https://sputniknews.com/20230119/turkish-foreign-minister-ankara-awaiting-us-approval-for-supply-of-f-16-fighters-1106476929.html

Turkish Foreign Minister: Ankara Awaiting US Approval for Supply of F-16 Fighters

Turkish Foreign Minister: Ankara Awaiting US Approval for Supply of F-16 Fighters

Turkey is awaiting US approval for a request for the supply of F-16 fighters, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

2023-01-19T03:35+0000

2023-01-19T03:35+0000

2023-01-19T03:29+0000

military

turkey

us

us-turkey relations

f-16

mevlut cavusoglu

antony blinken

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106320051_0:113:3241:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_3414c476eceaaee3b67dec500889d400.jpg

On Wednesday, Cavusoglu visited the United States and met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as the Ukrainian conflict. In addition, the process of accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO should proceed separately from the deal between Ankara and Washington on F-16 fighters, Cavusoglu noted, commenting on Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto’s statement that the agreement between the US and Turkey on F-16s could contribute to the process of Finland’s accession to NATO. In April 2021, the United States excluded Turkey from the F-35 program after Ankara purchased Russia's S-400 air defense systems. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said later that year that Turkey had received a US offer to buy F-16 jets instead, one generation behind the F-35s. The US Congress has been debating whether to include restrictions on the sale of jets in its annual defense spending bill for fiscal 2023, while the US State Department has been trying to convince lawmakers that the deal was aligned with Washington's interests. On May 18, three months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.

https://sputniknews.com/20230114/top-senator-vows-to-block-f-16-sale-unless-turkey-begins-to-act-like-a-trusted-ally-1106303396.html

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkey, mevlut cavusogl, biden administration, f-16