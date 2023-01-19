https://sputniknews.com/20230119/sudan-turkey-agree-to-cooperate-in-agriculture-mining-trade-1106479539.html

Sudan, Turkey Agree to Cooperate in Agriculture, Mining, Trade

The governments of Sudan and Turkey have agreed on Wednesday to cooperate in various economic sectors, including agriculture, mining, and trade, according to a statement by the Turkish vice president's office.The agreement was reached during a Wednesday meeting between Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, Sudanese Cabinet Affairs Minister Hussein Osman and Abu Bakr Omar Al-Bishri, Sudan's Minister of Agriculture, in the Turkish capital, Ankara.The two countries agreed to a launch a pilot project in agriculture that would see Khartoum allocate fertile agricultural areas in Sudan to Turkish companies. In addition, the project is expected to include the establishment of industrial facilities, especially dealing with agriculture and livestock.Emphasis was placed on the development of existing mining areas, the allocation of new areas in Sudan for Turkish companies, and the development of trade and investment opportunities between Ankara and Khartoum.Prior to the visit of the Sudanese delegation to Ankara, the head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, welcomed the head of Turkish intelligence, Hakan Fidan in his office on January 16.During the meeting, the two agreed to continue developing relations between Sudan and Turkey in all fields in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries and peoples, according to a statement issued by Al-Burhan’s office.

