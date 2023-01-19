https://sputniknews.com/20230119/sudan-turkey-agree-to-cooperate-in-agriculture-mining-trade-1106479539.html
Sudan, Turkey Agree to Cooperate in Agriculture, Mining, Trade
Sudan, Turkey Agree to Cooperate in Agriculture, Mining, Trade
This article is about the governments of Sudan and Turkey agreement to cooperate in various economic sectors, including agriculture, mining, and trade.
2023-01-19T07:49+0000
2023-01-19T07:49+0000
2023-01-19T07:49+0000
africa
north africa
sudan
turkey
fuat oktay
cooperation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106479786_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_69c463f9a6c8768fe9a1838683c870b0.jpg
The governments of Sudan and Turkey have agreed on Wednesday to cooperate in various economic sectors, including agriculture, mining, and trade, according to a statement by the Turkish vice president's office.The agreement was reached during a Wednesday meeting between Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, Sudanese Cabinet Affairs Minister Hussein Osman and Abu Bakr Omar Al-Bishri, Sudan's Minister of Agriculture, in the Turkish capital, Ankara.The two countries agreed to a launch a pilot project in agriculture that would see Khartoum allocate fertile agricultural areas in Sudan to Turkish companies. In addition, the project is expected to include the establishment of industrial facilities, especially dealing with agriculture and livestock.Emphasis was placed on the development of existing mining areas, the allocation of new areas in Sudan for Turkish companies, and the development of trade and investment opportunities between Ankara and Khartoum.Prior to the visit of the Sudanese delegation to Ankara, the head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, welcomed the head of Turkish intelligence, Hakan Fidan in his office on January 16.During the meeting, the two agreed to continue developing relations between Sudan and Turkey in all fields in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries and peoples, according to a statement issued by Al-Burhan’s office.
africa
north africa
sudan
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106479786_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f4752d81469578fc63d8fb4368fa9f5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
sudan, turkey, sudan and turkey, cooperate in agriculture, turkish cooperation with africa, turkish cooperation with sudan, fuat oktay,
sudan, turkey, sudan and turkey, cooperate in agriculture, turkish cooperation with africa, turkish cooperation with sudan, fuat oktay,
Sudan, Turkey Agree to Cooperate in Agriculture, Mining, Trade
Sudan is recovering after months of internal political tensions in the wake of the coup carried out on October 25, 2021 by an armed element of the civilian-military coalition, which seized full control of the country. In early December 2022, a political agreement was reached to form a transitional civil government.
The governments of Sudan and Turkey have agreed on Wednesday to cooperate in various economic sectors, including agriculture, mining, and trade, according to a statement by the Turkish vice president's office.
The agreement was reached during a Wednesday meeting between Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, Sudanese Cabinet Affairs Minister Hussein Osman and Abu Bakr Omar Al-Bishri, Sudan's Minister of Agriculture, in the Turkish capital, Ankara.
The two countries agreed to a launch a pilot project in agriculture that would see Khartoum allocate fertile agricultural areas in Sudan to Turkish companies. In addition, the project is expected to include the establishment of industrial facilities, especially dealing with agriculture and livestock.
Among other fields of cooperation discussed between the two parties were the possibility of Turkey sharing its expertise with the Northeastern African country in the fields of energy, mineral, oil and natural gas exploration and extraction.
Emphasis was placed on the development of existing mining areas, the allocation of new areas in Sudan for Turkish companies, and the development of trade and investment opportunities between Ankara and Khartoum.
Prior to the visit of the Sudanese delegation to Ankara, the head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, welcomed the head of Turkish intelligence, Hakan Fidan in his office on January 16.
During the meeting, the two agreed to continue developing relations between Sudan and Turkey in all fields in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries and peoples, according to a statement issued by Al-Burhan’s office.