South Africa to Host Second Joint Naval Military Exercises With Russia, China Near Its Coast

This article is about South Africa's plans to host a joint naval military exercises with Russia and China for 10 days in February, the second of its kind since the first joint naval drills in late-November 2019.

South Africa is set to host a joint naval military exercises with Russia and China for 10 days in February, the second of its kind since the first joint naval drills in late-November 2019, the South African army said.Dubbed “Mosi”, which means “smoke” in the local Tswana language, the second joint naval exercise is expected to last ten days in the period between February 17 and 27 at two locations, off the shores of the coastal city of Durban in the province of KwaZulu-Natal and off the city of Richards Bay, which is located 110 miles (180 kilometers) from Durban.During the drills, Russian and Chinese naval vessels and warships are expected to join the host country's naval maneuvers off the country's east coast. The names and types of Russian and Chinese ships that will take part in the Mosi Il exercises have not yet been disclosed.The multinational exercise will coincide with South Africa's Armed Forces Day celebration, which is planned to take place at uMhlathuze Municipality in Richards Bay.The first such exercise involving the South African, Russian and Chinese naval forces took place in November 2019 off Cape Town.

