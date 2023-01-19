https://sputniknews.com/20230119/south-africa-to-host-second-joint-naval-military-exercises-with-russia-china-near-its-coast-1106484593.html
Set to take place in February, the joint trilateral naval exercise marks the second military drills to take place between the South African Navy, the Russian Navy and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy. The first such exercise was hosted by the African nation in November 2019.
South Africa is set to host a joint naval military exercises with Russia and China for 10 days in February, the second of its kind since the first joint naval drills in late-November 2019, the South African army said.
“As means to strengthen the already flourishing relations between South Africa, Russia and China, a multinational maritime exercise between these three countries ... will take place,” the South African National Defense Force said.
Dubbed “Mosi”, which means “smoke” in the local Tswana language, the second joint
naval exercise is expected to last ten days in the period between February 17 and 27 at two locations, off the shores of the coastal city of Durban in the province of KwaZulu-Natal and off the city of Richards Bay, which is located 110 miles (180 kilometers) from Durban.
During the drills, Russian and Chinese naval vessels and warships are expected to join the host country's naval maneuvers off the country's east coast. The names and types of Russian and Chinese ships that will take part in the Mosi Il exercises have not yet been disclosed.
“This year's Exercise MOSI will see over 350 SANDF personnel from various Arms of Services and Divisions participating alongside the Russian and Chinese counterparts with an aim of sharing operational skills and knowledge,” the army said.
The multinational exercise will coincide with South Africa's Armed Forces Day celebration, which is planned to take place at uMhlathuze Municipality in Richards Bay.
The first such exercise involving the South African, Russian and Chinese naval forces took place in November 2019 off Cape Town.