Serbian President Calls European Parliament's Demands on Kosovo 'Shameless'

The resolution of the European Parliament, demanding Serbia recognize Kosovo as an independent state, is an example of the West's "shameless" behavior, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Vucic met in Davos with EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak to discuss current developments around Kosovo after the EU parliament adopted a resolution based on the report on the common EU foreign and security policy for 2022. The report demands Belgrade start talks with Pristina on mutual recognition and condemns Serbia's "continued low level of alignment" with the EU on such issues as the Ukrainian conflict and sanctions against Russia, making the country's further integration in the bloc contingent on the progress in these areas. "They [West] say it is necessary to condemn those who allegedly encourage secession of parts of Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina. They are the ones who decided to bomb our country and take away a part of our territory in defiance of the laws of the mankind, the UN Charter and norms of the UN Security Council."According to Vucic, the West is only interested in the topics of sanctions against Russia and Kosovo's independence when talking to Serbia, and is not willing to tolerate any other views on these issues. The Serbian leader also stated that some representatives of Western countries only understand the language of force, which makes it harder for Serbia to conduct its foreign policy. In 2008, the Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia. Since then, Kosovo has been recognized by 100 UN member states. In mid-December, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti handed over the application to join the European Union, though out of the 27 EU countries, Kosovo's independence still is not recognized by Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Slovakia, and Romania.

