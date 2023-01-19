https://sputniknews.com/20230119/saudis-to-accept-alternate-currency-iran-air-force-upgrade-congress-creates-fake-church-commission-1106475140.html

Saudis to Accept Alternate Currency; Iran Air Force Upgrade; Congress Creates Fake Church Commission

Saudis to Accept Alternate Currency; Iran Air Force Upgrade; Congress Creates Fake Church Commission

The Saudi Arabian representative at Davos has indicated that the Kingdom is considering scrapping the petrodollar and accepting alternative currencies for oil.

The Saudi Arabian representative at Davos has indicated that the Kingdom is considering scrapping the petrodollar and accepting alternative currencies for oil.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. US sponsors of the Ukraine regime claim that they are preparing to ramp up military aid. Also, Henry Kissinger reverses the course on Ukraine joining NATO and Sergey Lavrov gave a speech on several issues.John Kiriakou, former CIA Officer and Co-Host of "Political Misfits" on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the National Security State. The House of Representatives has created a partisan group that is being touted as a new iteration of the Church committee. They also discuss former intelligence officials admitting that they lied about the Hunter Biden laptop and the growing Biden classified document scandal.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Davos. Davos elites are unable to fix the problems that they created. Also, the Davos crowd deals with the death of globalization.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss Economics and the fall of US imperialism. The Saudi Arabian representative at Davos has indicated that the Kingdom is considering scrapping the petrodollar and accepting alternative currencies for oil. Also, Russia says that they will work with African nations to trade in their local currencies.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The world cup soccer tournament became a celebration of Arab unity. Also, Iran's air force is upgrading with Russian fighter jets.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US is preparing for a war with China. Also, China accuses the US of stealing oil from Syria.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Dr. Martin Luther King. Ray discusses the antiwar legacy of Dr. King and other activists from his era.Daryl Jones, attorney and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The GOP is again pushing against raising the national debt ceiling. Also, Representative George Santos begins his assignments in Congress.

