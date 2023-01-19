https://sputniknews.com/20230119/philippine-president-south-china-sea-dispute-has-potential-to-be-disastrous-for-entire-world-1106505346.html

Philippine President: South China Sea Dispute Has Potential to Be ‘Disastrous’ for Entire World

Philippine President: South China Sea Dispute Has Potential to Be ‘Disastrous’ for Entire World

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that territorial disputes in the South China Sea “keeps him up at night” and said any conflict in the area would be disastrous for the world.

2023-01-19T21:04+0000

2023-01-19T21:04+0000

2023-01-19T21:00+0000

world

south china sea

south china sea dispute

philippines

ferdinand marcos jr.

president xijinping

china

world economic forum

2023 world economic forum in davos

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097255608_0:164:2048:1316_1920x0_80_0_0_00df1e8fb8b59f59d0960fbd3fe160f7.jpg

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that territorial disputes in the South China Sea “keeps him up at night” and said any conflict in the area would be disastrous for the world.Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Marcos Jr. was referencing long-standing disputes between China and his country, along with other nations in and around the South China Sea, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.By Marcos Jr.’s account, the cause of the dispute is clear. Marcos Jr. also claimed that tensions in the region have already affected trade in the area.The Philippines have filed hundreds of diplomatic complaints with China over the years, including nearly 200 in 2022. Sixty-five of those complaints came after Marcos Jr. came into office in June.Chinese President Xi Jinping and Marcos Jr. met in Beijing earlier this month, but Marcos Jr. said he did not try to resolve the issue at that time. “When I spoke to President Xi, I prefaced our discussion by saying we are not going to decide here today the issues that are between the Philippines and China in terms of territoriality,” noting he did raise the issue of the Chinese coast guard and fishing vessels entering contested areas.Both a war in the South China Sea between the Philippines and China or between China and Taiwan, which Marcos Jr. said would put the Philippines on “the front line,” would have a significant impact not only in the region but the world.“All of us were quite surprised, especially us in the Philippines, to think that [Russia’s special operation in Ukraine] would affect agriculture in the Philippines,” Marcos said. “If a similar situation would arise in the region, then it would be actually, I would say, it would be disastrous for the rest of the world.”

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

south china sea, philippine president. ferdinand marcos jr., territorial disputes,