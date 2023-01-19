https://sputniknews.com/20230119/philippine-president-rules-out-reopening-former-us-military-bases-in-country-1106495368.html

Philippine President Rules Out Reopening Former US Military Bases in Country

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Junior has ruled out the possibility of reopening former US naval base Subic Bay and Clark air base.

Speaking with British media on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Marcos said that reopening former US military bases is against the constitution of the Philippines, which forbids foreign bases on its territory. The Philippine armed forces reportedly resumed operation of Subic Bay in the South China Sea in May 2022, 30 years after the closure of the US military base, under the pretext of an increase in China's military activity. Media reports indicated that the US military will explore the possibility of sharing the facility. At the same time, Manila is expected to welcome American and Japanese ships in its waters, as their presence will help maintain a balance in the disputed area with China. The Naval Base Subic Bay was a major ship-repair, supply and recreation facility of the US from 1945-1992. The base was the largest overseas military installation of the US armed forces, located on 262 square miles. In 1992, the Philippine government transformed the base into the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

