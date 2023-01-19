International
LIVE: French Trade Unions Strike Against Pension Reform
Mexican Authorities Find Over 260 Migrants in Trailer Near Southern Border
Mexican security forces stopped a trailer after a short chase in the southern state of Chiapas and found 269 Central and South American citizens crammed inside, including 20 unaccompanied teenagers.
"The INM identified 269 migrants from four Central and South American countries who were traveling in cramped conditions in the back of a trailer discovered this morning on the San Cristobal de las Casas — Tuxtla Gutierrez highway, in Chiapas," the government agency said in a statement. The migrants were found after the trailer driver refused to stop at a checkpoint and tried to escape. He was caught 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) down the road and stopped by local police and national guard officers, the INM said. Among the people in the trailer, the vast majority, 261, were Guatemalan citizens, with others coming from El Salvador, Ecuador and Honduras, the statement added. Twenty minors traveled unaccompanied and were taken to the migration institute's offices to determine their legal status. Freight transport is often used to smuggle migrants who travel to the United States through Mexico, leading to casualties. In June 2022, 51 migrants died in an abandoned trailer in Texas.
Members of the Mexican National Guard stand on the border between Mexico and Guatemala during a joint operation with Guatemalan authorities and Army to prevent the crossing of migrant caravans in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 21, 2022.
Members of the Mexican National Guard stand on the border between Mexico and Guatemala during a joint operation with Guatemalan authorities and Army to prevent the crossing of migrant caravans in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 21, 2022.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican security forces stopped a trailer after a short chase in the southern state of Chiapas and found 269 Central and South American citizens crammed inside, including 20 unaccompanied teenagers, the National Institute of Migration (INM) said on Thursday.
"The INM identified 269 migrants from four Central and South American countries who were traveling in cramped conditions in the back of a trailer discovered this morning on the San Cristobal de las Casas — Tuxtla Gutierrez highway, in Chiapas," the government agency said in a statement.
The migrants were found after the trailer driver refused to stop at a checkpoint and tried to escape. He was caught 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) down the road and stopped by local police and national guard officers, the INM said.
Among the people in the trailer, the vast majority, 261, were Guatemalan citizens, with others coming from El Salvador, Ecuador and Honduras, the statement added. Twenty minors traveled unaccompanied and were taken to the migration institute's offices to determine their legal status.
Freight transport is often used to smuggle migrants who travel to the United States through Mexico, leading to casualties. In June 2022, 51 migrants died in an abandoned trailer in Texas.
