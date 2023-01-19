https://sputniknews.com/20230119/majority-of-americans-believe-biden-mishandled-classified-documents---poll-1106476773.html

Majority of Americans Believe Biden Mishandled Classified Documents - Poll

A majority of Americans believe that US President Joe Biden mishandled classified documents discovered by his staff in several locations outside of federal oversight, a Quinnipiac University poll found.

A total of 60% of Americans think Biden acted inappropriately in the way he handled the sensitive materials, a poll report said on Wednesday. A significant majority of Republicans, 84%, believe Biden mishandled the documents, in contrast to just 38% of Democrats, the poll found. Two-thirds of Americans are following news regarding the documents either very or somewhat closely, the poll also found. Moreover, 71% believe the situation is either serious or somewhat serious, the report said. Earlier this month, the government publicly acknowledged a probe into Biden’s handling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered sensitive documents in a think-tank office, and later at a Biden residence. Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik that Republican lawmakers will investigate the matter as a serious felony, which is punishable with a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

