International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230119/majority-of-americans-believe-biden-mishandled-classified-documents---poll-1106476773.html
Majority of Americans Believe Biden Mishandled Classified Documents - Poll
Majority of Americans Believe Biden Mishandled Classified Documents - Poll
A majority of Americans believe that US President Joe Biden mishandled classified documents discovered by his staff in several locations outside of federal oversight, a Quinnipiac University poll found.
2023-01-19T03:12+0000
2023-01-19T03:06+0000
americas
us
biden classified files
joe biden
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081759650_0:162:3067:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_da7da263ce864d4bef9128b79c506567.jpg
A total of 60% of Americans think Biden acted inappropriately in the way he handled the sensitive materials, a poll report said on Wednesday. A significant majority of Republicans, 84%, believe Biden mishandled the documents, in contrast to just 38% of Democrats, the poll found. Two-thirds of Americans are following news regarding the documents either very or somewhat closely, the poll also found. Moreover, 71% believe the situation is either serious or somewhat serious, the report said. Earlier this month, the government publicly acknowledged a probe into Biden’s handling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered sensitive documents in a think-tank office, and later at a Biden residence. Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik that Republican lawmakers will investigate the matter as a serious felony, which is punishable with a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
https://sputniknews.com/20230119/national-archives-wont-share-information-on-classified-biden-docs-without-doj-approval-1106475874.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081759650_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7360af46a2c10803d8fb28375318a30.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us president joe biden, biden administration, classified documents, poll
us president joe biden, biden administration, classified documents, poll

Majority of Americans Believe Biden Mishandled Classified Documents - Poll

03:12 GMT 19.01.2023
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterCAMPAIGN 2016 AFTER THE VOTE
CAMPAIGN 2016 AFTER THE VOTE - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A majority of Americans believe that US President Joe Biden mishandled classified documents discovered by his staff in several locations outside of federal oversight, a Quinnipiac University poll found.
A total of 60% of Americans think Biden acted inappropriately in the way he handled the sensitive materials, a poll report said on Wednesday. A significant majority of Republicans, 84%, believe Biden mishandled the documents, in contrast to just 38% of Democrats, the poll found.
Two-thirds of Americans are following news regarding the documents either very or somewhat closely, the poll also found.
Moreover, 71% believe the situation is either serious or somewhat serious, the report said.
Earlier this month, the government publicly acknowledged a probe into Biden’s handling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered sensitive documents in a think-tank office, and later at a Biden residence.
The letter from House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., to Debra Steidel Wall, archivist of the United States, requesting, among other things, all documents and communications between the National Archives and Records Administration related to classified documents at the Penn Biden Center. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
Americas
National Archives Won’t Share Information on Classified Biden Docs Without DOJ Approval
02:39 GMT
Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik that Republican lawmakers will investigate the matter as a serious felony, which is punishable with a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала