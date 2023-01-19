https://sputniknews.com/20230119/macron-us-inflation-reduction-act-threatens-eu-with-deindustrialization-1106505213.html
Macron: US Inflation Reduction Act Threatens EU With Deindustrialization
Macron: US Inflation Reduction Act Threatens EU With Deindustrialization
The US Inflation Reduction Act, which provides massive subsidies to US businesses, threatens Europe with deindustrialization, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
2023-01-19T20:48+0000
2023-01-19T20:48+0000
2023-01-19T20:42+0000
world
emmanuel macron
inflation reduction act
european union
us
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104364805_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_acfaa9d1e8705e7b5c3413615500beba.jpg
"Europe is going through a difficult period because of the war [in Ukraine] and also because of the trade decisions made by our colleagues in the United States," Macron said at a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Barcelona, broadcast by the Elysee on Twitter.The two leaders agreed that Europe should take a "voluntaristic" approach to this issue. In December 2022, Macron said the US and France agreed to re-synchronize their approaches to address serious trade concerns European partners have expressed over the IRA. He called the US law "unfriendly" and "aggressive," saying Europe needed to speed up work on own business support initiatives. Macron suggested that Europe might come up with an appropriate response to the IRA by early 2023. The IRA, signed into law by US President Joe Biden in August 2022, unlocks $369 billion in tax credits and subsidies for US consumers and companies making green tech products in the country starting January 2023. Several EU companies reportedly said they would invest in the US rather than the EU, with rising energy prices at home being a crucial factor. Concerns have been rising in Europe that the US tax credit plan could kick off a subsidy race between the transatlantic allies at a time when they want to show unity in the face of the Ukraine conflict.
https://sputniknews.com/20221203/macron-anxious-to-resolve-eu-us-spat-over-bidens-inflation-reduction-act-in-early-2023-1104991847.html
european union
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104364805_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1ccf2bf2ecda9eadd7de3404210f6ba.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
emmanuel macron, inflation reduction act, biden administration, deindustrialization, subsidies
emmanuel macron, inflation reduction act, biden administration, deindustrialization, subsidies
Macron: US Inflation Reduction Act Threatens EU With Deindustrialization
PARIS (Sputnik) - The US Inflation Reduction Act, which provides massive subsidies to US businesses, threatens Europe with deindustrialization, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
"Europe is going through a difficult period because of the war [in Ukraine] and also because of the trade decisions made by our colleagues in the United States," Macron said at a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Barcelona, broadcast by the Elysee on Twitter.
"If Europe does not respond, accelerating the 'greening' of the US economy will mean the deindustrialization of Europe."
The two leaders agreed that Europe should take a "voluntaristic" approach to this issue.
In December 2022, Macron said the US and France agreed to re-synchronize their approaches to address serious trade concerns European partners have expressed over the IRA. He called the US law "unfriendly" and "aggressive," saying Europe needed to speed up work on own business support initiatives. Macron suggested that Europe might come up with an appropriate response to the IRA by early 2023.
The IRA, signed into law by US President Joe Biden in August 2022, unlocks $369 billion in tax credits and subsidies for US consumers and companies making green tech products in the country starting January 2023. Several EU companies reportedly said they would invest in the US rather than the EU, with rising energy prices at home being a crucial factor.
3 December 2022, 05:25 GMT
Concerns have been rising in Europe that the US tax credit plan could kick off a subsidy race between the transatlantic allies at a time when they want to show unity in the face of the Ukraine conflict.