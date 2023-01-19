International
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: West's Aim to Make Russia Lose in Ukraine May Lead to Nuclear War, Medvedev Says
LIVE UPDATES: West's Aim to Make Russia Lose in Ukraine May Lead to Nuclear War, Medvedev Says
Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 following the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from Ukraine.
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 following a request from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from Ukraine.
Since October 10, the Russian military has been carrying out precision strikes on Ukrainian energy and military infrastructure in response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russian territory, in particular the bombing of the Crimean Bridge carried out by Ukrainian intelligence.
Last month saw fierce battles near Donetsk, with Russian forces successfully liberating the strategic town of Soledar. The capture of the strategic settlement will make it possible to cut off supply routes used by Ukrainian forces in nearby Artemovsk.
11:46 GMT 19.01.2023
Pentagon Tells US Forces in Korea to Send Weapons to Ukraine, Media Reports
The United States Forces Korea (USFK) has confirmed receiving a request from the US Department of Defense to redirect excess weapons to Ukraine, South Korean news agency reported on Thursday, citing a USFK spokesman.
"The Department of Defense continues to provide military assistance from its inventories in support of Ukraine. United States Forces Korea has been requested to support this effort by providing some of its equipment," USFK spokesman Isaac Taylor said in a statement.
The spokesman did not specify what equipment or when would be shipped to Ukraine.
The American media reported earlier that USFK sent cannon artillery to Ukraine in November 2022.
Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian armed forces.
09:54 GMT 19.01.2023
Putin's Spokesman: Words of Russian Ambassador to US About Inadmissibility of Arms Supplies to Kiev Reflect Kremlin's Position
09:53 GMT 19.01.2023
Russia Verifying Media Reports About Israel's Arms Supplies to Ukraine, Ambassador Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is verifying media reports about Israel's alleged arms supplies to Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Thursday, adding that not all media reports should be trusted.
"We are verifying this whole thing and will ask our Israeli colleagues via our channel to discuss this topic ... the truth is adjacent to half-truths and distortion of facts [in media]," Viktorov said at the Valdai Discussion Club.
Moscow pays great attention to all of Israel's security concerns, the ambassador said, adding that Russia counts on reciprocity in this regard from its Israeli partners.
US media reported on Wednesday that Washington had transferred US munitions — some of 300,000 155-millimeter shells — stored in Israel for use in Ukraine and intend to move the remaining amount in the coming weeks.
09:52 GMT 19.01.2023
Military Operation's End Depends on Kiev's Readiness to Take Into Account Russia's Demands - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The sooner Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows readiness to take into account Russia's demands, the sooner the special military operation will end, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"In any case, the sooner the Ukrainian regime shows readiness to take into account the demands of Russia, which will be achieved one way or another, the sooner everything will end and the sooner the people of Ukraine will begin to recover from the tragedy that the Kiev regime has arranged," Peskov told reporters.
09:51 GMT 19.01.2023
West's Aim to Make Russia Lose in Ukraine May Lead to Nuclear War, Medvedev Says
09:06 GMT 19.01.2023
France is Considering Providing Leclerc Tanks to Ukraine
Leclerc tank - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
Military
France Mulls Sending Leclerc Tanks to Ukraine, Media Reports
07:28 GMT
