Since October 10, the Russian military has been carrying out precision strikes on Ukrainian energy and military infrastructure in response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russian territory, in particular the bombing of the Crimean Bridge carried out by Ukrainian intelligence.
Last month saw fierce battles near Donetsk, with Russian forces successfully liberating the strategic town of Soledar. The capture of the strategic settlement will make it possible to cut off supply routes used by Ukrainian forces in nearby Artemovsk.
