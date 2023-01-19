https://sputniknews.com/20230119/key-swedish-government-ally-lambasts-erdogan-as-islamist-dictator-1106477368.html

Key Swedish Government Ally Lambasts Erdogan as 'Islamist Dictator'

Key Swedish Government Ally Lambasts Erdogan as 'Islamist Dictator'

Sweden Democrats leader Akesson advised against bending to Turkey’s demands and contested the idea that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a popularly elected leader.

2023-01-19T05:36+0000

2023-01-19T05:36+0000

2023-01-19T05:36+0000

world

scandinavia

sweden

turkey

news

sweden democrats party

nato

nato expansion

nato membership

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094286999_0:20:1874:1074_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba9480cadc66840be86e6fe4722eb56.jpg

Jimmie Akesson, the leader of Sweden Democrats, which are the current minority government’s main partners, has cautioned Sweden against going too far in what he referred to as "tightrope walking" in relations with Turkey and Stockholm's lingering NATO bid.Akesson also argued that was important for Sweden not to bend too much to Turkey’s demands and contested the idea that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a popularly elected leader, instead calling him an "Islamist dictator, more or less."Akesson's claims come in the aftermath of the recent scandals in Swedish-Turkish relations and the Nordic country's NATO bid that hinges on Ankara’s approval. Last week, President Recep Erdogan was hanged in effigy outside Stockholm City Hall during a demonstration by supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK); a cartoon contest designed specifically to mock Erdogan was launched shortly thereafter.Swedish Prime Minister and Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom condemned the effigy protest, calling it "disgusting." Ankara, in turn, warned that relations with Sweden may become "much more strained," stressing that Sweden cannot take Turkey's support for its NATO bid for granted, as long as it continues to "ignore terrorist provocations."In May 2022, three months into the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO bids, citing a shift in the security situation in Europe, abandoning what was left of their historic non-alignment. Since Turkey remains the only NATO state to voice opposition and has made numerous demands on the aspiring members, Stockholm has been at pains to satisfy them, even at the cost of drawing criticism from the opposition and human rights groups. Among others, it lifted a ban on arms exports to Ankara and renounced cooperation with Kurdish organizations it previously welcomed.In the 2022 Swedish general election, the Sweden Democrats, previously shunned by the establishment over their nationalist views, had their best ever showing at 20.5 percent of the vote, yet were cut short of any minister posts. The party stayed outside of the government, yet retained direct influence over the minority coalition comprised of the liberal-conservative Moderates, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals.

https://sputniknews.com/20230118/finnish-newspaper-publishes-erdogan-cartoon-following-scandals-in-sweden-1106443836.html

scandinavia

sweden

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

sweden's nato bid, president recep erdogan, sweden democrats, sweden's minority government, diplomatic spat, nato membership, sweden democrats on erdogan, sweden democrats slam erdogan