International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230119/japan-detects-new-bird-flu-outbreak-will-cull-another-450000-chickens-1106478722.html
Japan Detects New Bird Flu Outbreak, Will Cull Another 450,000 Chickens
Japan Detects New Bird Flu Outbreak, Will Cull Another 450,000 Chickens
A new outbreak of bird flu has been detected in the Japanese prefecture of Gunma and the culling of 450,000 chickens has already started
2023-01-19T06:32+0000
2023-01-19T06:32+0000
world
japan
avian flu
bird flu
chicken
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096967681_0:138:3072:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_bb3395d0307413b473c17db34aba5c37.jpg
The disease was suspected on a farm in the city of Maebashi, the news agency said. Genetic analysis confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza. The authorities have reportedly already imposed a ban on the transportation of chickens and eggs within a 3-kilometer (1.8 miles) radius around the outbreak hot spots as well as prohibited the export of chickens and eggs outside a 10-kilometer radius. Taking into account the latest outbreak, the number of chickens culled in Japan this season has already exceeded 10 million, which is an all-time high for Japan now. In the season before last, from November 2020 to the end of March 2021, during which the poultry industry suffered the most extensive damage due to bird flu, 9.87 million chickens were culled, and there were 52 outbreaks in 18 prefectures. Experts explain the outbreak by the fact that migrating birds have returned earlier than usual this year and infection was spreading fast across regions. Bird flu has caused the price of chicken eggs — already high amid inflation and soaring prices for food products — to spike to its 29-year peak.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096967681_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c72d92546cbcd26f5942c6a964dd9be8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
avian flu, avian influenza, bird flu, chicken culling in japan, record chicken culling in japan
avian flu, avian influenza, bird flu, chicken culling in japan, record chicken culling in japan

Japan Detects New Bird Flu Outbreak, Will Cull Another 450,000 Chickens

06:32 GMT 19.01.2023
CC0 / / Chicken
Chicken - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TOKYO (Sputnik) - A new outbreak of bird flu has been detected in the Japanese prefecture of Gunma and the culling of 450,000 chickens has already started, Japanese news agency reported on Thursday, citing the data of the local administration.
The disease was suspected on a farm in the city of Maebashi, the news agency said. Genetic analysis confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza.
The authorities have reportedly already imposed a ban on the transportation of chickens and eggs within a 3-kilometer (1.8 miles) radius around the outbreak hot spots as well as prohibited the export of chickens and eggs outside a 10-kilometer radius.
Taking into account the latest outbreak, the number of chickens culled in Japan this season has already exceeded 10 million, which is an all-time high for Japan now. In the season before last, from November 2020 to the end of March 2021, during which the poultry industry suffered the most extensive damage due to bird flu, 9.87 million chickens were culled, and there were 52 outbreaks in 18 prefectures.
Experts explain the outbreak by the fact that migrating birds have returned earlier than usual this year and infection was spreading fast across regions. Bird flu has caused the price of chicken eggs — already high amid inflation and soaring prices for food products — to spike to its 29-year peak.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала