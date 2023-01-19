https://sputniknews.com/20230119/is-china-planning-to-build-military-base-in-south-america-1106470824.html
Is China Planning to Build Military Base in South America?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discussed several international and domestic topics, including the possibility... 19.01.2023, Sputnik International
Camila Escalante - International JournalistAngie Wong - Political Commentator and AnalystMarco Fernandes - Journalist and News EditorKJ Noh - Political AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Camila Escalante to discuss the ongoing upheaval in Peru and the state of the country after the alleged presidential coup.In the second hour, the hosts spoke to Angie Wong about Hunter Biden's refusal to give his surname to his youngest child and the Republican attempt to prevent increasing the debt ceiling.Later in the hour, the hosts were joined by Marco Fernandes who discussed the riots in Brazil, along with the possibility of China constructing a military base inside South America.In the final hour, KJ Noh spoke to Fault Lines about the population decline inside China and what it means for the country going forward.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Camila Escalante - International Journalist
Angie Wong - Political Commentator and Analyst
Marco Fernandes - Journalist and News Editor
KJ Noh - Political Analyst
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Camila Escalante to discuss the ongoing upheaval in Peru and the state of the country after the alleged presidential coup.
In the second hour, the hosts spoke to Angie Wong about Hunter Biden's refusal to give his surname to his youngest child and the Republican attempt to prevent increasing the debt ceiling.
Later in the hour, the hosts were joined by Marco Fernandes who discussed the riots in Brazil, along with the possibility of China constructing a military base inside South America.
In the final hour, KJ Noh spoke to Fault Lines about the population decline inside China and what it means for the country going forward.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.