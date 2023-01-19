https://sputniknews.com/20230119/gop-candidate-arrest-santos-committee-appointments-ca-insulin-suit-1106472204.html

GOP Candidate Arrest, Santos Committee Appointments, CA Insulin Suit

GOP Candidate Arrest, Santos Committee Appointments, CA Insulin Suit

FTX staff reportedly asked Sam Bankman-Fried about the firm’s dodgy accounting, and George Santos stole funds meant for a dying dog. 19.01.2023, Sputnik International

Foreign affairs and policy analyst Mark Sleboda joins the Misfits to discuss the what might be on the agenda as the Turkish foreign minister visits Washington and as NATO defense ministers meet in Brussels, the push for the US to continue arming Ukraine as supplies dwindle and US reserves in South Korea and Israel are tapped, and Saudi Arabia’s announcement that it intends to conduct trade in currencies other than the dollar.Political scientist, author, and host of the American Exception podcast Aaron Good discusses Big Pharma attempted manipulation of Twitter, Oliver Stone’s fight for nuclear power at Davos, the persistence of the Biden administration’s classified document scandal, claims that the FBI's Counterintelligence Unit was infiltrated by the Chinese, the trial of a paid-off Mexican security official, and the likely role of the FBI in the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.President of Healthy California Now and longtime nurses union organizer Michael Lighty discusses California’s lawsuit over insulin price gouging, what solutions the lawsuit seeks and if they satisfy the problem, Moderna’s plan to quadruple its COVID vaccine price, and whether it is time to end the COVID public health emergency.The Misfits also discuss Donald Trump’s possible return to Twitter, the New York Times’ selective memory about Ecuador and oil drilling, why crypto-mining organizations are being allowed to buy power plants, and the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

