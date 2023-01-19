International
France Mulls Sending Leclerc Tanks to Ukraine, Media Reports
France Mulls Sending Leclerc Tanks to Ukraine, Media Reports
France is considering sending its own Leclerc battle tanks to Ukraine and may make a decision after a joint ministerial meeting with Germany
2023-01-19T07:28+0000
2023-01-19T07:28+0000
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Paris on Sunday and attend a joint ministerial council together with French President Emmanuel Macron next Tuesday. The meeting was delayed last year because the allies disagreed on defense and energy issues.
France Mulls Sending Leclerc Tanks to Ukraine, Media Reports

07:28 GMT 19.01.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France is considering sending its own Leclerc battle tanks to Ukraine and may make a decision after a joint ministerial meeting with Germany, the American newspaper reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed French politician.
"The subject is complicated and hasn’t been settled yet in Paris. But we are thinking about it... We’ll see what gets decided at the joint French-German Cabinet meeting," the politician said.
