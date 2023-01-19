https://sputniknews.com/20230119/france-mulls-sending-leclerc-tanks-to-ukraine-media-reports-1106479937.html

France Mulls Sending Leclerc Tanks to Ukraine, Media Reports

France is considering sending its own Leclerc battle tanks to Ukraine and may make a decision after a joint ministerial meeting with Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Paris on Sunday and attend a joint ministerial council together with French President Emmanuel Macron next Tuesday. The meeting was delayed last year because the allies disagreed on defense and energy issues.

