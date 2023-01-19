Coca-Cola Breaks Silence After 200 Workers Evacuated From London Plant Due to Acid Leak

"We were called to a leak of hydrochloric acid at 20:39 on Wednesday evening. Two hundred people were evacuated from the factory before we arrived. We used chemical equipment to test the levels of chemicals in the area and worked on site to disperse it. The leak was isolated at approximately 23:30 and we remained on scene throughout the night doing checks before we left. The incident is now over. There was no evacuation of residents, and no-one was treated by emergency services. We are not aware of any advice to close windows and doors," the London Fire Brigade said in a statement.