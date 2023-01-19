Coca-Cola Breaks Silence After 200 Workers Evacuated From London Plant Due to Acid Leak
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some 200 Coca-Cola workers were evacuated overnight from a factory in southeast London due to acid leak, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Thursday.
"We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response and support, and would like to apologize to local residents for any disruption caused overnight,” the company said, claiming that the evacuation was a "precautionary measure" and there was no risk to any employees.
Around 200 people were evacuated from the factory on Cray Road in Sidcup, southeast London, so that firefighters could deal with a chemical incident at the site.
"We were called to a leak of hydrochloric acid at 20:39 on Wednesday evening. Two hundred people were evacuated from the factory before we arrived. We used chemical equipment to test the levels of chemicals in the area and worked on site to disperse it. The leak was isolated at approximately 23:30 and we remained on scene throughout the night doing checks before we left. The incident is now over. There was no evacuation of residents, and no-one was treated by emergency services. We are not aware of any advice to close windows and doors," the London Fire Brigade said in a statement.
According to firefighters, no injuries were reported, with the incident handed over to the on-site management on Thursday morning.
The Sidcup factory, which has around 270 employees, is one of six manufacturers of Coca-Cola in the UK.