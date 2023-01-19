International
LIVE: French Trade Unions Strike Against Pension Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230119/coca-cola-breaks-silence-after-200-workers-evacuated-from-london-plant-due-to-acid-leak-1106492026.html
Coca-Cola Breaks Silence After 200 Workers Evacuated From London Plant Due to Acid Leak
Coca-Cola Breaks Silence After 200 Workers Evacuated From London Plant Due to Acid Leak
A spokesperson for Coca-Cola has issued a statement after about 200 people were evacuated overnight from a factory in London over acid leak.
2023-01-19T12:49+0000
2023-01-19T12:49+0000
world
uk
coca-cola
europe
chemical leak
acid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/09/1082029550_0:74:2971:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_981f307c83a4b212043186d666e7c490.jpg
A spokesperson for Coca-Cola has issued a statement after about 200 people were evacuated overnight from a factory in London over acid leak.Around 200 people were evacuated from the factory on Cray Road in Sidcup, southeast London, so that firefighters could deal with a chemical incident at the site. According to firefighters, no injuries were reported, with the incident handed over to the on-site management on Thursday morning.The Sidcup factory, which has around 270 employees, is one of six manufacturers of Coca-Cola in the UK.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/09/1082029550_42:0:2773:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fc215c23f55cc20a24d7c1033a8166b3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
coca-cola leak, coca-cola plant, sidcup coca-cola, acid leak, chemical incident, 200 people evacuated
coca-cola leak, coca-cola plant, sidcup coca-cola, acid leak, chemical incident, 200 people evacuated

Coca-Cola Breaks Silence After 200 Workers Evacuated From London Plant Due to Acid Leak

12:49 GMT 19.01.2023
© Regis DuvignauBottles of Coca-Cola are seen at a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Montreuil, near Paris, France, February 5, 2018
Bottles of Coca-Cola are seen at a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Montreuil, near Paris, France, February 5, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
© Regis Duvignau
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some 200 Coca-Cola workers were evacuated overnight from a factory in southeast London due to acid leak, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Thursday.
A spokesperson for Coca-Cola has issued a statement after about 200 people were evacuated overnight from a factory in London over acid leak.
"We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response and support, and would like to apologize to local residents for any disruption caused overnight,” the company said, claiming that the evacuation was a "precautionary measure" and there was no risk to any employees.
Around 200 people were evacuated from the factory on Cray Road in Sidcup, southeast London, so that firefighters could deal with a chemical incident at the site.

"We were called to a leak of hydrochloric acid at 20:39 on Wednesday evening. Two hundred people were evacuated from the factory before we arrived. We used chemical equipment to test the levels of chemicals in the area and worked on site to disperse it. The leak was isolated at approximately 23:30 and we remained on scene throughout the night doing checks before we left. The incident is now over. There was no evacuation of residents, and no-one was treated by emergency services. We are not aware of any advice to close windows and doors," the London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

According to firefighters, no injuries were reported, with the incident handed over to the on-site management on Thursday morning.
The Sidcup factory, which has around 270 employees, is one of six manufacturers of Coca-Cola in the UK.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала