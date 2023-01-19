International
LIVE: French Trade Unions Strike Against Pension Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230119/bidens-approval-rating-inches-up-to-43-from-record-low-in-july-poll-shows-1106498838.html
Biden’s Approval Rating Inches Up to 43% From Record Low in July, Poll Shows
Biden’s Approval Rating Inches Up to 43% From Record Low in July, Poll Shows
US President Joe Biden's nationwide approval rating partially recovered to 43% after falling to record low in July, a Morning Consult poll showed on Thursday.
2023-01-19T15:34+0000
2023-01-19T15:34+0000
americas
joe biden
approval ratings
poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/08/1106130738_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc72472a585495ea65e77425a0e0792a.jpg
According to the poll, 43% of the voters approve of Biden’s performance, while 54% disapprove, thus maintaining a sense of stability throughout the fourth quarter. In July, only 40% approved and 57% disapproved of his job performance, making it his worst marks since taking office. The survey shows that 46% of voters aged 18-34 approved of his work, a 6-point increase since July. However, 47% of those in the same age range disapproved of his performance, marking a 5-point decline over the same period. Biden’s approval rating has increased among suburban women, rising from 40% in July to 45% in the latest survey. The popularity of President Biden remains high among black voters, the poll showed, with about two-thirds of the community supporting him, a slight increase from 62% in July. The survey also reveals that Biden is less popular among white voters, with only 38% of them approving of his tenure. Although white voters' approval remains low, a division can be observed based on an academic level. Forty-seven percent of college-educated individuals approve of Biden’s presidency, while only a third of people without degrees have a positive view of his work. The survey was conducted from January 11-12 among 45,787 registered voters, with a +/-1% error margin.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/08/1106130738_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b92e2fd748649170e324cb86ac8266de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden approval rating, biden`s rating, biden is losing popularity
biden approval rating, biden`s rating, biden is losing popularity

Biden’s Approval Rating Inches Up to 43% From Record Low in July, Poll Shows

15:34 GMT 19.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGANUS President Joe Biden makes his way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 4, 2023
US President Joe Biden makes his way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 4, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden's nationwide approval rating partially recovered to 43% after falling to record low in July, a Morning Consult poll showed on Thursday.
According to the poll, 43% of the voters approve of Biden’s performance, while 54% disapprove, thus maintaining a sense of stability throughout the fourth quarter. In July, only 40% approved and 57% disapproved of his job performance, making it his worst marks since taking office.
The survey shows that 46% of voters aged 18-34 approved of his work, a 6-point increase since July. However, 47% of those in the same age range disapproved of his performance, marking a 5-point decline over the same period.
Biden’s approval rating has increased among suburban women, rising from 40% in July to 45% in the latest survey.
The popularity of President Biden remains high among black voters, the poll showed, with about two-thirds of the community supporting him, a slight increase from 62% in July.
The survey also reveals that Biden is less popular among white voters, with only 38% of them approving of his tenure.
Although white voters' approval remains low, a division can be observed based on an academic level. Forty-seven percent of college-educated individuals approve of Biden’s presidency, while only a third of people without degrees have a positive view of his work.
The survey was conducted from January 11-12 among 45,787 registered voters, with a +/-1% error margin.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала